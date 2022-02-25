LISTEN: How Eddie Bernice Johnson became EBJ

Editor’s note: The Deep Side of Dallas is hosted by Editorial Page Editor Rudy Bush and the University of North Texas System’s Paul Corliss. The show explores the past, present and future of the city of Dallas, including its culture, politics, history and development.

In this episode

The granddaughter of sharecroppers, Eddie Bernice Johnson has been a fixture in Dallas politics for more than 50 years. For three decades she has represented southern Dallas in Congress. Her life story is ingrained in the story of the city. Here, in part one of a two-part Deep Side, Johnson recalls her childhood in Waco, being educated in the north and returning to a segregated Dallas as a nurse, but where her frustration with injustice led to a life in politics.

Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, chair of the House science committee, attends a session of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow on Nov. 9, 2021. (PAUL ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

