Listeria outbreak linked to Sarasota-based ice cream company

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an outbreak of listeria infections linked to a Sarasota-based model of ice cream, the company mentioned Saturday.

Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily contacting retailers to suggest towards promoting its ice cream merchandise till additional discover. The CDC mentioned customers who’ve the ice cream at dwelling ought to throw it away and clear areas, containers and utensils which will have touched the product.

The ice cream model is predicated in Sarasota and is barely offered in Florida.

Big Olaf Creamery merchandise are offered to ice cream outlets, senior houses, eating places, gala’s and supermarkets. Its ice cream is made at an area creamery close to Sarasota’s Amish Village of PineCraft.

The CDC reported 23 sicknesses, 22 hospitalizations and one demise throughout 10 states from the meals security alert.

RECALL ALERT: Onions offered at Publix recalled over listeria threat

Five of the sufferers had been pregnant and one misplaced her child through the sickness.

Pregnant individuals, adults 65 years or older, and folks with weakened immune programs have a better threat of significant sickness.

Nearly all who grew to become sick lived in or traveled to Florida within the month previous an infection, the company mentioned in an earlier press launch. Twelve of the contaminated lived in Florida.

Interviews with 17 contaminated individuals discovered that 14 had reported consuming ice cream and 6 remembered consuming Big Olaf Creamery model ice cream or consuming ice cream at areas which may have been equipped by Big Olaf Creamery.

This story was initially published by WPTV in West Palm Beach, Florida.