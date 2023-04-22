Little Elm High School teen sports announcer Pierce Lisner

Seventeen-year-old Pierce Lisner has giant desires of turning into the following Chuck Morgan. With his booming voice, you might suppose a certified announcer is within the press field, no longer a baby-faced highschool senior.

On a Friday afternoon at Little Elm High School in Texas, sounds of baseball fill “The Backyard.” The baseball stadium, as it’s recognized to the varsity and gamers, is set to host a JV sport. On the stadium audio system, a silky and polished voice comes over the PA, letting other people know the sport is set to start simply because it hits 4:29 p.m.

The beginning lineups for each groups are learn, and the primary batter steps as much as the plate, introducing him by way of identify and place. It’s then that the bellowing voice at the speaker sounds eerily very similar to Chuck Morgan, the PA announcer for the Texas Rangers. You can inform, particularly for the house staff, that the batters stroll into the field feeling a bit taller. After a couple of batters, somebody with golden pipes once more reads an advert for a neighborhood HVAC corporate.

You’re left questioning, who on this planet is saying this JV sport so neatly on a Friday? Whoever it’s will have to know what they’re doing and feature been doing it for years. Surely, it cannot be some baby-faced child with a mullet, bottle cap glasses, and the crushing incapacity to develop facial hair. However, 17-year-old Pierce Lisner is, in reality, the superb voice hiding at the back of the microphone.

“I would love facial hair, actually,” Lisner stated. “A mustache is my goal, but I can’t grow one, and it makes me really mad.” Lisner is a senior at Little Elm High School and the voice of the Lobos. He is used to other people pondering he is an older and achieved skilled, quite than a wiry child in a T-shirt and health club shorts.

“People will hear me announce a game, and they’ll want to meet me after to tell me how good of a job I did,” Lisner stated. “They have no idea I’m in high school. They say, ‘Man, I thought you were a 40-year-old man who ate a pack of cigarettes for breakfast!’ I say thanks,” Lisner stated with amusing. “I can never tell if it’s a compliment or not.”

Lisner’s tale is lovely cool as it began with him going from the bench of the JV baseball staff right through his sophomore 12 months to the sales space. “My baseball career wasn’t working out. I was pitching on the mound and wasn’t doing well,” he stated. But somebody no longer appearing as much as one in every of his video games to announce opened a brand spanking new door for the teen.

“They needed someone to announce the game, and I just raised my hand and said, ‘I guess I’ll do it,” Lisner stated. “I was shaking the entire time but when I was done, I came back down, and the coaches told me I was really good at it.” Lisner gave up sports on the finish of his sophomore 12 months and began saying JV and varsity video games full-time.”

Lisner additionally did broadcasting paintings for the soccer and basketball groups, as soon as he gave up sports. He even met Chuck Morgan alongside the best way in his highschool profession. The Rangers legend ceaselessly does meet and greets sooner than video games.

“Sometimes, when I’m announcing batters, it can come out as Chuck,” Lisner stated with a chortle. “The compliments are my favorite part, and I was like, this is what I want to do.” Once Lisner graduates, he plans to wait Collin County Community College and switch to UNT to hone his craft.