Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher Announces Plans To Retire At End Of 2023 – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

LITTLE ELM, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Little Elm ISD Superintendent Daniel Gallagher announced his plans for retirement after serving as superintendent since 2017.

Gallagher announced Monday, Feb. 14 his last day in the school district will be Dec. 31, 2023.

“I wanted to announce my plans early to allow for our Board of Trustees to begin the planning process of hiring the next superintendent to lead this wonderful district. I am very proud of the work we have accomplished over the past seven years and look forward to assisting our Board of Trustees with a transition plan,” said Superintendent Gallagher in a statement.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Trustees, Board President David Montemayor praised Superintendent Gallagher for “his ability to build a strong culture of collaboration both within the district and between the district and the community.”

“On behalf of the Board, we highly value the progress made in our District under Superintendent Gallagher’s leadership. Gallagher has been a tireless visionary for Little Elm ISD since becoming the Superintendent. Along with the Board, Gallagher has focused Little Elm ISD and its stakeholders on providing opportunities that align with our mission to Engage, Equip, and Empower each student to realize their full potential. This vision culminated in the single focused goal for all of our students to achieve success beyond high school graduation,” said School Board President Montemayor.

Gallagher’s decision comes months after student protests at Little Elm High School over the district’s handling of a sexual harassment accusation.

Four students were arrested during a November 2021 protest and video showed officers using pepper spray and Tasers on students.