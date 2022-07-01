Little Light School Taking Enrollments

Little Light Christian School (3301 Martin Luther King Ave.) is enrolling students in grades pre-kindergarten through second grade for the 2022-23 academic year.

There are 16 new slots available for students, a statement said, and 30 students will be returning.

“We may be a small school, but we are doing big things in the community,” a spokesman for the school said.

“Tucked behind rows of trees on a 10-acre campus,” the spokesman noted, “Little Light has a mission: to empower, educate and encourage children who have a parent with a history of incarceration.”

How is this done?

“We do it by providing 100 percent scholarships for students to get a private, Christian education that helps children deal with the trauma associated with the incarceration of a parent,” the spokesman answered.

“Classes are small, so, students have the opportunity to develop deep relationships. Students receive individual attention,” the school spokesman continued.

“Little Light offers a safe and therapeutic environment,” another spokesman pointed out.

“Students participate in art, music, gardening and more.”

“The school also provides two nutritious meals a day, as well as school supplies, uniforms and clothing,” the second spokesman pointed out.

The second spokesman said that the school’s founder, Robin Khoury, prayed for years about the “leading she felt from God” to start a school.

“She prayed about who the school would be for,” the spokesman commented, “what it would look like and how it would operate.”

“Well, God showed her the answer after she got involved with a prison ministry at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center,” ” the spokesman went on.

After she attended a seminar on women’s incarceration and issues that their children face, the school’s founder realized that God wanted her to start a school to pore into children affected by incarceration, the second spokesman explained.

Little Light Ministries is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization funded by donations, gifts and grants.

Volunteers also help by putting in time to be Prayer Partners, Lunch Buddies, Reading and Math Buddies, Bus and Classroom Buddies, and Library and Supply Team members, the statement said.

Little Light Ministries dreams of adding after school programs, camps, parenting classes, and support groups as they grow, the statement continued.

More information is available to those who call the school at (405)208-7858 or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]