‘Little Miss Nobody’ identified over 60 years later with DNA

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — “Little Miss No one” lastly has a reputation.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s workplace mentioned Tuesday the beforehand unidentified little lady whose burned stays had been discovered over 60 years in the past within the Arizona desert was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos, of New Mexico.

The kid’s stays had been discovered on July 31, 1960, partially buried in a wash in Congress, Arizona. Her age was then estimated at between three and 6 years outdated.

Residents within the close by central-north Arizona group of Prescott raised cash for a funeral and florists and a mortuary donated their providers.

Information studies on the time mentioned an area radio announcer and his spouse stood in for the lady’s mother and father in the course of the funeral at Prescott’s Congregational Church.

Sharon Lee Gallegos was reportedly kidnapped from behind her residence in Alamogordo, New Mexico, on July 21, 1960, a bit over per week earlier than her physique was discovered. Authorities say they have no idea who took and killed the kid.

The stays had been exhumed to get DNA samples and the Nationwide Middle for Exploited and Lacking Youngsters, the Nationwide Lacking and Unidentified Individuals System and others labored on the case.

The sheriff’s workplace and Texas DNA firm Othram raised $4,000 earlier this yr to pay for specialised testing that lastly recognized the lady.