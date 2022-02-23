Little Rock vs. App. State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing

App. State @ Little Rock

Current Records: App. State 17-12; Little Rock 8-16

What to Know

The Little Rock Trojans will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Little Rock and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jack Stephens Center. Appalachian State will be strutting in after a win while the Trojans will be stumbling in from a loss.

Little Rock ended up a good deal behind the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats when they played this past Saturday, losing 68-50.

Meanwhile, Appalachian State didn’t have too much trouble with the South Alabama Jaguars at home this past Saturday as they won 69-51.

Little Rock is now 8-16 while the Mountaineers sit at 17-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Appalachian State’s defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.3.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Stephens Center — Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center — Little Rock, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

App. State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Little Rock.