Little Rock vs. App. State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who’s Playing
App. State @ Little Rock
Current Records: App. State 17-12; Little Rock 8-16
What to Know
The Little Rock Trojans will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Little Rock and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jack Stephens Center. Appalachian State will be strutting in after a win while the Trojans will be stumbling in from a loss.
Little Rock ended up a good deal behind the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats when they played this past Saturday, losing 68-50.
Meanwhile, Appalachian State didn’t have too much trouble with the South Alabama Jaguars at home this past Saturday as they won 69-51.
Little Rock is now 8-16 while the Mountaineers sit at 17-12. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Trojans have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the third highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Appalachian State’s defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the matchup boasting the 24th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.3.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center — Little Rock, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
App. State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Little Rock.
- Jan 29, 2022 – App. State 72 vs. Little Rock 57
- Mar 05, 2021 – App. State 67 vs. Little Rock 60
- Feb 01, 2020 – Little Rock 93 vs. App. State 86
- Jan 18, 2020 – Little Rock 73 vs. App. State 57
- Jan 26, 2019 – App. State 77 vs. Little Rock 73
- Mar 07, 2018 – App. State 93 vs. Little Rock 64
- Feb 24, 2018 – App. State 69 vs. Little Rock 67
- Jan 25, 2018 – App. State 72 vs. Little Rock 67
- Feb 06, 2017 – Little Rock 69 vs. App. State 62
- Jan 07, 2017 – Little Rock 76 vs. App. State 68
- Mar 03, 2016 – App. State 69 vs. Little Rock 63
- Jan 14, 2016 – Little Rock 81 vs. App. State 55
