LIVE BLOG: Severe weather rolls through parts of Central Texas

Severe storms are making their approach through Central Texas with massive hail and harmful winds main the troubles for this Friday night time. Isolated tornadoes also are imaginable.

Scattered storms are lately creating in parts of the Hill Country, and must build up as we head into the night time, bringing more or less 40% of Central Texas rain.

The motion of those storms southeastward has higher the probabilities of rain in a minimum of some parts of the Austin Metro Counties.

Tennis ball-sized hail has already been reported between Llano and Burnet.

7:04 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning together with Buchanan Dam TX and Buchanan Lake Village TX till 8:00 PM CDT

Photo of the brink of the hurricane in Liberty Hill.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Marble Falls TX, Burnet TX, and Granite Shoals TX till 7:45 PM CDT. This hurricane will include golfing ball-sized hail!

6:45 p.m.

A supercell is ongoing over Burnet County and is succesful of generating massive to huge hail. If it maintains itself, this hurricane may affect parts of Travis County within the subsequent two hours

6:41 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning together with Marble Falls TX, Burnet TX, and Granite Shoals TX till 7:45 PM CDT. This hurricane will include two-inch-sized hail!

5:44 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning together with Burnet TX, Buchanan Dam TX, and Buchanan Lake Village TX till 6:45 PM CDT