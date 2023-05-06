Live Election Day results, updates for Dallas mayor, City Council, other North Texas races





The Dallas Morning News’ Election Day protection starts right here and ends with this night’s election effects. Follow our journalists and photographers to stick abreast of the most recent happenings. If you’re heading to the polls as of late, take a look at our Voter Guide to print your personal pattern poll and take it with you.

When the Feb. 17 cut-off date handed for applicants to report and qualify for as of late’s election, just one particular person had filed to problem incumbent Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, however the doable opponent didn’t qualify, City Secretary Bilierae Johnson mentioned. One write-in candidate — Kendal Richardson — is eligible to obtain votes within the mayoral race, although his title gained’t seem at the poll.

Johnson is certainly one of two incumbents with out an opponent at the Dallas poll. . The other is Cara Mendelsohn, who represents District 12 in Far North Dallas.

Saturday’s election is the primary the usage of newly drawn district limitations that have been followed by means of the City Council in June 2022. Though the most recent redistricting map method some citizens will probably be vote casting for other elected leaders, the limits had been in large part unchanged the previous 10 years.

Of council individuals representing town’s 14 districts, two are leaving on account of time period limits. Casey Thomas, representing District 3 in southwest Dallas, and Adam McGough, representing District 10 in northeast Dallas, have served 8 years over 4 phrases.

If any of the races for mayor or City Council finish with out a candidate receiving greater than 50% of the vote, the highest two vote-getters will transfer to a June 10 runoff.

Related:

Filing cut-off date replace: Here’s who’s operating for Dallas mayor, City Council in 2023



Here are one of the crucial races we’ll be following all the way through the day:

What’s at stake in South Oak Cliff



Newcomer Jamie Lynn Smith is difficult City Council incumbent Carolyn King Arnold with a plan to battle for fairness for South Oak Cliff citizens in District 4. “I just want to see Oak Cliff reach its full potential,” Smith mentioned.

Arnold, operating for her fourth complete time period, has held the seat for lots of the previous 8 years, and mentioned she doesn’t need her group to proceed to endure the commercial loss of life she witnessed within the Eighties and ’90s.

Related:

Dallas City Council elections: What you wish to have to grasp ahead of May 6



Former Frisco hearth leader Mark Piland demanding situations Mayor Jeff Cheney



Former Frisco hearth leader Mark Piland hopes to oust Jeff Cheney as town’s mayor in a three-way race that incorporates Jonathan David Spencer.

After serving greater than 9 years as town’s hearth leader, Piland retired ultimate fall to pursue other occupation alternatives. The News reported that Piland’s departure used to be in response to a agreement settlement. He has lived within the town of Frisco for 9 years and is a public safety consultant.

Cheney, an actual property dealer who has lived in Frisco for two decades, used to be first elected mayor in 2017 and reelected in 2020. He served at the Frisco City Council from 2007 to 2016.

Spencer is self-employed and works in tool. He has lived in Frisco for 12 months.

Arlington’s $278 million bond bundle gained’t value taxpayers additional



Arlington is looking electorate to come to a decision 5 propositions which might be a part of a five-year $278 million bond bundle. A “for” vote at the bonds, which comes to Propositions A-E, would now not lead to a tax charge build up. City officers mentioned they made up our minds their to be had capability to tackle new debt to be $278 million over the following 5 years and designed a bond program that most effective problems debt that may be repaid with none tax charge will increase to citizens. Whether electorate take into account that will probably be observed with this night’s effects.