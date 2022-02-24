LIVE: F1 preseason testing: Day two from Spain

The second day of testing is underway at a sunny Circuit de Catalunya.

All ten teams are returning to the track to continue to work through their test programmes and gain an understanding of their new cars.

McLaren and Lando Norris were fastest on the opening day, with a 1:19.568 becoming the benchmark time in this early stage of F1’s new era.

Alex Albon leaves the pits in the Williams. Mario Renzi – Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Live updates:

11:00: Sainz remains at the top the timesheets on a 1:20.890 set on the C3 tyres. Pierre Gasly is now second fastest in the AlphaTauri with a 1:21.466 on C3s. It doesn’t look like anyone has started pushing yet. Fast times tend to come just before lunch or at the end of the day, but we are currently over a second off yesterday’s fastest time and four seconds off the lap record.

10:30: Relatively slow starts to the day for Mercedes and Red Bull, but both cars are now back on track. Lewis Hamilton is in the Mercedes, Perez in the Red Bull. Nothing approaching competitive times as yet…

10:00: Carlos Sainz has set the early pace in the Ferrari ahead of Williams Alex Albon. We’ve got a handful of drivers making their first preseason appearance this year this morning, including Daniel Ricciardo in the McLaren, Sergio Perez in the Red Bull, Esteban Ocon in the Alpine and Pierre Gasly in the Alpha Tauri. Guanyu Zhou, F1’s only rookie this year, will make his 2022 debut this afternoon.