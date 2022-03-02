Front Page

Live results: 2022 Collin County primaries

March 1, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


These are the current vote totals for selected high-profile and/or contentious races in Collin County. More complete results will be available after all votes have been tallied.

Note: The numbers on this page are being manually entered and will not update on your screen automatically. You will need to refresh your browser periodically to see the updates.

Collin County Republicans

County Judge

  • Chris Hill: N/A
  • Lee Finley: N/A

District Clerk

  • Mike Gould: N/A
  • Laura Trujillo-Jenks: N/A
  • Lynne Finley: N/A
  • Debbie Lytle: N/A

Collin County Democrats

County Judge

  • Joshua Murray: N/A
  • David M. Smith: N/A

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

  • John M. Stafford: N/A
  • Jeff Williams: N/A



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram