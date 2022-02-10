LIVE Transfer Talk – Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski could leave for Real Madrid this summer

The 2022 January transfer window is closed, but there’s still plenty of gossip swirling about who’s moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Lewandowski pushing for Real Madrid move

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is eyeing a move to Real Madrid this summer, says AS.

The 33-year-old is entering the last 18 months of his contract at the Bavarian club, with the report claiming that the Poland international has turned down contract offers from Bayern in order to leave this summer.

Lewandowski has continued to break goal-scoring records in the Bundesliga, beating Gerd Muller’s single-season mark with 43 goals in the 2020-2021 season. The forward has picked up where he left off, scoring 24 goals in 21 appearances so far this campaign.

Los Blancos have been made a priority for the player, but the club reportedly view him as a second option should they not land Erling Haaland in the summer.

Haaland, 21, has been linked with many top clubs for the summer, with a reported £75 million release clause in his contract. While Real Madrid are one of those clubs, reports claim that their move for Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer might rule out a move for the Norway forward because of financial constraints.

That could open the door for Lewandowski, whose representatives are pushing for a move to the Spanish capital at the end of the season.

LIVE BLOG

10.57 GMT: Lille defender Sven Botman could be closing in on a move to AC Milan after his agent visited San Siro, Calciomercato reports.

The centre-back’s representative was reportedly in attendance for Wednesday’s 4-0 Coppa Italia win over Lazio.

Botman, 21, had been the subject of interest from Newcastle United in the January transfer window, but reigning French champions Lille blocked a midseason move for the Netherlands international.

10.14 GMT: Aston Villa’s Matty Cash is still Atletico Madrid’s top target at right-back, Marca reports, despite doubts from coach Diego Simeone about his relative lack of top-flight experience.

Cash — who joined Villa in September 2020 — has been identified by Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta as his preferred replacement for Kieran Trippier, according to the newspaper, and the club made a late bid for him in the January window.

Atletico will follow up their interest this summer, Marca claims, although Simeone would favour the signing of Chelsea veteran Cesar Azpilicueta when his contract expires.

09.28 GMT: Luis Enrique is on Manchester United’s shortlist of candidates to become the club’s permanent manager this summer, sources have told ESPN’s Mark Ogden, with the Spain coach regarded by the Old Trafford hierarchy as possessing the technical credentials and winning track record to bring success back to the club.

The 51-year-old, who guided Barcelona to a Champions League, LaLiga and Copa del Rey treble in 2015, is being considered along with Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax manager Erik Ten Hag by United’s owners, the Glazer family, and recently-appointed chief executive Richard Arnold. Sources have said that other coaches are being assessed, but Luis Enrique, Pochettino and Ten Hag are the names being most seriously considered by United at this stage.

Luis Enrique appeared to dismiss the prospect of a move to United when, after being asked about speculation linking him to the job last November, he suggested it was April Fool’s Day. But although he is under contract with Spain until the end of the country’s involvement in the World Cup later this year, his reputation as a coach who plays attractive, attacking football, but also one who imposes discipline on his squad, has attracted him to United.

However, sources have told ESPN’s Rob Dawson that United’s players are keen on Pochettino becoming permanent manager in the summer. Sources said that a number of senior players believe the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is the right man for the job and his potential appointment has been openly discussed.

08.47 GMT: Ghana have appointed former Borussia Dortmund defender Otto Addo as their new coach, with Chris Hughton to serve as technical advisor when they play in World Cup playoffs next month.

The appointment comes after the sacking of Milovan Rajevac following their early exit from the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon last month.

Addo will take charge of the two-legged World Cup playoff against Nigeria, who 24 hours earlier announced a change to their coaching plans as well, retaining Augustine Eguavoen and reversing the decision to hire Jose Peseiro.

Former Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion manager Hughton will be technical advisor for next month’s World Cup playoff tie, the Ghana Football Association added, without specific details on his role. Hughton went to the 1990 World Cup with Ireland in his playing days.

The two west African giants meet at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 in the first leg and Abuja on March 27 in the return match.

08.00 GMT: Here’s a deal that was confirmed on Wednesday — the Chicago Fire announced that they have completed the transfer of Lyon and Switzerland international midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, and signed him to a Designated Player contract.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, but one source with knowledge of the transaction said that the Fire paid a transfer free of around $7.5m. The transfer reunites Shaqiri and Heitz, who worked together at Swiss side FC Basel, where the player began his professional career in 2009. Shaqiri’s contract with the Fire will run through the 2024 season, pending a receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Shaqiri, 30, has played for some of the world’s biggest clubs, including Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Liverpool, as well as Basel, Lyon and Stoke City. Among the 17 trophies that Shaqiri has won during his career are three Swiss Super League titles, three Bundesliga titles, one Premier League championship as well as two UEFA Champions League crowns. The first UCL triumph was with Bayern in 2013 while the second was with Liverpool in 2019. This season Shaqiri has two goals and three assists in 11 league appearances for Lyon. All told, he has made 421 appearances across all competitions.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Luke Thrower)

– Newcastle United are preparing a move for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the summer, reports journalist Ekrem Konur. The 23-year-old can play at both centre-back and left-back and has started the majority of the Cherries’ games in the Championship this season. His contract on the south coast expires in 2024, and he could join the likes of Dan Burn and Kieran Trippier at the back, both of whom made the move to the Magpies in January.

– Real Madrid are looking to extend the contract of winger Vinicius Junior, says Nicolo Schira. The 21-year-old has become an important player for Los Blancos this year, stepping up with 12 goals and six assists in 21 LaLiga appearances this season. The Brazil international’s deal runs until 2024, though the club are looking to extend his stay until 2027.

– Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan are monitoring Benfica forward Darwin Nunez, according to A Bola. Nunez, 22, has impressed this season, with West Ham United reportedly making a late move for the striker. The club is not willing to move him on for less than €50m, according to the report, with his deal at the Portuguese club lasting until 2025.

– Juventus are looking to strengthen their defensive options in the summer, and Calciomercato reports that the club are interested in Antonio Rudiger and Gleison Bremer. Rudiger, 28, is a free agent in the summer and has been linked with a number of top European clubs. The Bianconeri are said to have joined the race for the Germany international. There is also Torino defender Bremer, who has become a key player for the Serie A side, with his deal there running until 2024.

– Barcelona are looking to move on three strikers in the summer, according to Sport. The report claims that Memphis Depay, Martin Braithwaite and Luuk de Jong are all free to leave the club due to their large squad in the attacking areas. De Jong, 31, is on loan from Sevilla with an option of a permanent deal, however, they are not set to activate it. Braithwaite and Depay have deals that run longer for the Blaugrana, with the club looking to move them on amid their financial distress and a squad rebuild from Xavi Hernandez.