LIVE UPDATES: No. 22 Texas Looks for Series Sweep of Kansas

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Longhorns came out on Friday and matched their Thursday performance, cruising to an 8-1 victory to clinch the series over the Jayhawks. Now they will look to pick up their fifth straight win and sweep the series over Kansas before the Big 12 Tournament next week. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

DH Todd

3B Messinger

C Ardoin

2B Daly 

SS Faltine

P Morehouse

