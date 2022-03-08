Liverpool vs. Inter Milan: Live stream, Champions League TV channel, watch online, scenarios, odds, start time

Liverpool are on the verge of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, and they’ll look to advance Tuesday when they hosg Inter Milan in the second leg of their round of 16 clash, live on CBS and Paramount+ at 3 p.m. ET.The two met in the first leg on Feb. 16, and it was all Reds in Northern Italy, winning 2-0 on two late goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. That was a match where Inter failed to record a shot on goal, leaving what looks like a near impossible task of coming back against one of the title favorites.

Here’s team news, how you can watch the match and more:

Tuesday’s broadcast schedule

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, March 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield — Liverpool, United Kingdom

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: Liverpool -175; Draw +320; Inter Milan +460 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Liverpool: The Reds appear to be entering this game 100 percent healthy. The only real question mark was that of Joel Matip after he missed the win over West Ham over the weekend due to an illness. But on Monday he was back, appearing at full training alongside Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara, with all three expected to play in this clash.

Inter Milan: Winger Ivan Perisic has been dealing with muscle fatigue, and he’s missed two games as a result. Meanwhile, center midfielder Nico Barella again misses out, serving the second of his-two game suspension he picked up in the group stage. So after missing the first leg where Inter could have used his creativity, Inter are going to have to find a way to produce something without him in what will be 90 pressure-filled minutes at Anfield.

Scenarios

Liverpool advance with a win, a draw or a one-goal loss

A two-goal win for Inter Milan would force extra time

A three-goal win or better for Inter will see them advance

Goals INT 0 INT 1 INT 2 INT 3 INT 4 LIV 0 LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE EXTRA TIME INT ADAVANCE INT ADVANCE LIV 1 LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE EXTRA TIME INT ADVANCE LIV 2 LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE EXTRA TIME LIV 3 LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV 4 LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE LIV ADVANCE

Prediction

The Reds take care of business at home, cruising into the last eight comfortably with Luis Diaz scoring twice. Pick: Liverpool 2, Inter Milan 0 (Liverpool -170, Under 3.5)