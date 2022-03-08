Liverpool vs. Inter Milan odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: 2022 UEFA Champions League bets for March 8

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 continues on Tuesday when Liverpool hosts Inter Milan at Anfield. The Reds enter Tuesday’s clash unbeaten in its last 14 games across all competitions, and they’re up 2-0 over Inter Milan after two second half goals gave Liverpool the victory at the San Siro on Feb. 16. Inter Milan, meanwhile, has won just one of its last six fixtures in all competitions. You can see what happens when you stream the match live on Paramount+.

Kickoff from Liverpool, England is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Liverpool as the -175 favorite (risk $175 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in its latest Liverpool vs. Inter Milan odds, with Inter the +460 underdog. A draw is priced at +320 and the over-under for total goals scored is 2.5.

How to watch Liverpool vs. Inter Milan

Liverpool vs. Inter Milan date: Tuesday, March 8

Liverpool vs. Inter Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Liverpool vs. Inter Milan streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for Inter Milan vs. Liverpool

Before you tune in to Tuesday’s match, you need to see the Liverpool vs. Inter Milan picks from SportsLine’s European soccer insider Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Since then, his European soccer picks have been spot-on. Green has generated well over $37,000 for $100 bettors since the 2017-18 season, and he has his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

For Liverpool vs. Inter Milan, Green is backing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to score a goal at +100 odds. Salah is having a truly remarkable season for the Reds. He leads the Premier League with 19 goals, and he’s found the back of the net eight times in seven appearances in the Champions League this season.

Salah’s quickness and movement off the ball continuously causes trouble for opposing defenders, and he’ll be matched up against an Inter Milan back line that gave up 13 total shots to Liverpool in the first leg. Salah scored in Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Inter at the San Siro on Feb. 16, and Green is betting he’ll find the back of the net again on Tuesday.

