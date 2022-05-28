Liverpool vs. Real Madrid: When, where is 2022 UEFA Champions League final? Start time, date, live stream, TV

UEFA Champions League final day is here. Real Madrid will take on Liverpool on CBS and Paramount+ after both teams advanced from the semifinals. Los Blancos pulled off an amazing comeback to bounce Manchester City, while Liverpool came to life in the second half of their second leg to eliminate Villarreal. Those results set up a a meeting between two of the most successful clubs in the competition’s history.

Real have a record 13 Champions League titles, while Liverpool are tied for third most with six. A Liverpool win would mean they match AC Milan for second most all time.

Craving even more coverage of the world’s game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final:

When is the UEFA Champions League final?

The match will take place on May 28, 2022, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. local time.

Where is the UEFA Champions League final taking place?

The match will take place at the iconic Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France, just outside of Paris. The venue holds over 80,000 people and was opened in 1998 ahead of the World Cup in France. This will be the third Champions League Final to be played there after 2000 and 2006.

Did the UEFA Champions League venue get changed?

Yes, the match was originally set to be played at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia. UEFA decided to relocate the final after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UEFA also eliminated Russian clubs from UEFA competitions and removed the nation’s national team from World Cup qualifying.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, May 28 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: CBS and Paramount+

Location: Stade de France in Paris, France

Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Commentators: Clive Tyldesley and Rob Green

On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach, Jenny Chiu and Guillem Balagué

Rules expert: Christina Unkel

Odds: Liverpool +105; Draw +270; Real Madrid +240 (via Caesars Sportsbook)