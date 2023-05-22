Livestream event reveals the Foo Fighters’ announcement of a new drummer.

According to Variety, during a livestreamed event on Sunday, the Foo Fighters named veteran musician Josh Freese as their new drummer. The announcement comes as the band heads out this week on its first tour since drummer Taylor Hawkins suddenly passed away in Colombia in March of last year. The livestream event was called Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts where the band played old hits along with their upcoming 10-track album, “But Here We Are” due to be released on June 2. According to a statement released last month, the new album will be “a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

The lead single of the new album is “Rescued” with the lyrics, “I’m just waiting to be rescued/Bring me back to life/Kings and queens and in-betweens/We all deserve the right.” Freese is no stranger to music fans and even participated in the London and Los Angeles Hawkins tribute concerts the band played in Sept. 2022. He is a longtime friend of both Dave Grohl and Hawkins and has performed and toured with rock bands Guns N’ Roses, A Perfect Circle, Puddle of Mudd, Nine Inch Nails, Weezer, Paramore, the Replacements, Sting and the Vandals. The Foo Fighters’ first tour stop this Wednesday at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, is completely sold out according to the band’s website. The Associated Press contributed to this report.