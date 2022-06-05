Liz Cheney on Jan. 6 insurrection and the “ongoing threat”

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, one among two Republicans on the Home Choose Committee investigating the January 6 rebel and its try to overturn Donald Trump’s election loss, talks with CBS Information’ Robert Costa about what the upcoming hearings will divulge to the American folks in regards to the menace to democracy. She additionally says there’s a GOP “cult of character” round Trump, presenting an ethical check that the Republican Social gathering is “failing.”
