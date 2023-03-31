Lizzo announces new gender-affirming shapewear: “You deserve to feel good”

Lizzo wants everyone to feel their best, which is why her clothing line, Yitty, has announced a new line of gender-affirming shapewear.

“Introducing… YOUR SKIN by @yitty Gender affirming shapewear for people of all gender identities,” the “About Damn Time” singer shared on social media Thursday. “You deserve to feel like you. You deserve to feel good in Your Skin.”

The post featured Lizzo, who has been a longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, alongside a diverse group of models, each wearing a piece from the new line.

“We’ve been working on this for a long time and I’m so excited it’s finally here,” she wrote, adding that the new line offers binder tops and tucking thongs.

Yitty’s brand page elaborated on the new line and the mission behind it, sharing the same carousel of photos and explaining, “When we say we support every body, we mean it.”

“We believe in radical self-love for people of all gender identities—including the trans, non-binary, gender-fluid and gender non-conforming communities that have been chronically underserved,” the post continued. “So, we decided to take our expertise and create styles that serve those very same communities.”

The new styles will be available starting late summer 2023.