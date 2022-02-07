Lizzo Bares All While Teasing Song: ‘If You Love Me, You Love All Of Me’

Black America Web Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo took to Instagram today to bare it all in a sensual Instagram video where she served face and full confidence. In the short video, the 33-year-old posed in front of a white sheet while looking seductively into the camera to the soundtrack of her hew self-love song. She donned nothing but a light, natural beat on her face with a glowing complexion, and nude stiletto nails as her long, dark locs draped down her back with soft curls.

“If you love me… you love all of me,” she captioned the Instagram video. “You dont get to pick and choose. We should be unconditionally loving of one another, starting with being unconditionally loving to ourselves. Take a moment today and think about the conditions we hold so tightly to that keep us from the freedom of true love. Do you really wanna be so tightly wound? Free yourself in love. You deserve it.”

Check it out below.

But that’s not all the “Truth Hurts” singer shared today. She also took to her social page to post a photo of herself in the same pose and backdrop, baring all as she looked on. “Art,” she simply captioned this photo. Check it out below.

Lizzo’s fans and followers were loving this side of the songstress and took to the comment section of both posts to share their stamps of approval. “Softest person alive,” one of Lizzo’s 11.9 million Instagram followers left underneath the sensual photo while another said, “A LIVING LEGEND,” and indeed she is!

Lizzo’s latest pot comes just days after she shared a wholesome clip of her showing off a new song for her mom. She also took to the social media platform to share her mom’s reaction to the new tune, and it’s safe to say that she was feeling her daughter’s new work!

“Here’s the full snippet this is the first time I played my new music for my momma,” she captioned the video. “I was nervous to post this ! but just know: if the ones you love support you— THATS ALL U NEED it’s been a long journey YALL… but I think it’s about that time ”

Got to love it!

