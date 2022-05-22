L’Jarius Sneed update provides more context

More information has come about regarding the situation involving L’Jarius Sneed’s car.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed had his car shot up in his native Louisiana on Friday.
While it was a scary incident in Minden, Louisiana, FanSided‘s Matt Verderame reported on Friday evening that Sneed was not at the scene of the crime, nor even in his hometown just yet. The car in question was registered in his name though, thus why news of his potential involvement in the matter first surfaced on Friday afternoon. Thankfully, Sneed is alright, but this will be investigated.
Sneed is entering his third NFL season with the Chiefs out of Louisiana Tech.
L’Jarius Sneed car shooting: More information from the Friday afternoon incident
The Chiefs are counting on Sneed to have a big year for them in the back-end of their defense. Kansas City may be the slight favorites to repeat in the AFC West race, but all three of the Chiefs’ divisional rivals are certainly capable of making the playoffs this fall. After losing Tyrann Mathieu and Charvarius Ward in free agency, look for Sneed to take on a bigger role on the Chiefs’ defense.
Frankly, even if Sneed had nothing to do with the incident taking place in Minden, Louisiana over the weekend, this should not land well with the Chiefs organization. Again, they are trusting a third-year pro and a former fourth-round pick to do big things in the defense this year. One could argue the secondary is this team’s Achilles heel. This is not the attention Sneed should be wanting.
As soon as more information comes out from the car shooting, FanSided will keep you up to date.
