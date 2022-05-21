L’Jarius Sneed’s car repeatedly shot at in frightening incident

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 21: L’Jarius Sneed #38 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball after a fourth quarter interception against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back L’Jarius Sneed was not involved in the shooting in Louisiana, his agent clarified on Friday afternoon.

Sneed’s car was repeatedly shot at, but police stated that he was not inside at the time of the incident, thankfully.

The 25-year-old’s agent put out a statement regarding the shooting on social media:

“A random and unnecessary act of violence occurred when Mr. Sneed was visiting his home town. No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle. He was briefly questioned and released without incident. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the people or peoples responsible for the act. Please contact the Minden City Police Department Detective Division with your information.”

Chiefs: L’Jarius Sneed’s car involved in frightening incident

Sources told TMZ Sports that while Sneed was not driving the car, two of his friends were at the time. The shooting, at least for now, appears to be random.

Sneed later showed up at the scene of the crime and was questioned by police, as is normal procedure given the vehicle is listed to him. The 25-year-old was not arrested, and cooperated with police to the fullest extent.

Sneed has started 21 games with the Chiefs, recording five interceptions, three sacks and 117 combined tackles. He’s quickly become on of the key contributors on Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.

The Chiefs have yet to comment on the situation.