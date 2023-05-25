Local Author Launches Children’s Bookstore In Plano, Texas 

Local author, Franklin Edwards is continuing to expand his writing and publishing business by opening a new children’s bookstore in Plano, Texas.

Franklin Books opened on April 29, 2023 in Willow Bend Mall in Plano. The bookstore’s mission is to encourage children to have positive social behaviors and increase self confidence.

Along with retail offerings, the bookstore will also host writing workshops for children and adults. The four-hour workshops will help writers to build confidence and motivation and are open to fifth-grade students to adults. Workshop participants will have a chance to publish their books through Franklin the Helper Children’s Books, LLC, Edwards publishing company.

The faith-based Franklin the Helper Children’s Books, LLC was launched in 2021 after Edwards wrote and published his first book at the age of 21.

The publishing company now has eight books and one poem book under its umbrella. The titles include:

T​​he Color of My Skin Doesn’t Blend In

Bullies Made David Cry

Just Be Yourself

It’s Ok to Stutter!

What’s Your Superpower?

Poems of Life

Have Faith

How to Apologize Showing Forgiveness

Sé tú mismo

Customers of the new bookstore can also join a mailing list, as well as the store’s Book Chats. The Book Chats will be held in person or online and provide an opportunity to discuss how to utilize children’s books as tools to empower children.

“Our tone throughout these chats is always encouraging, with a focus on helping parents unlock the full potential of our books. By joining our Book Chats, customers will gain valuable insights and feel more confident in their ability to use our books as a tool to improve their children’s lives,” Edwards stated in an email.

A psychologist, therapist or theologian will be present during the discussions to offer professional input.

Franklin Books is now accepting workshop registrations and independent author book submissions. For more information, click here.

