Local blood center asks for donations to support Ian-ravaged FL

Officials on the blood center mentioned the donations are important to sustaining a secure provide of blood and platelets in impacted area.

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Connecticut Blood Center is asking on Connecticut residents to donate blood as restoration efforts proceed to assist areas in Florida and the Southeast affected by Hurricane Ian.

Officials on the blood center mentioned the donations are important to sustaining a secure provide of blood and platelets in impacted areas, which might help save lives and guarantee affected person wants proceed to be met all through this tough time.

“While the hurricane is happening, the demand for example for let’s say local hospitals in Florida, that might not be changing, or it could potentially be even greater than it was greater because of traumas happening from the hurricane,” mentioned Connecticut Blood Center Spokesperson Jonathan DeCasanova.

RELATED: Connecticut volunteers help with Hurricane Ian aid efforts

The Connecticut Blood Center is a member of the New York Blood Center Enterprises household, which has already despatched blood to the area. However, extra donations are wanted so as to be prepared to present additional support to these in areas affected by the storm. Blood is perishable and in accordance to AABB, blood assortment organizations nationwide on common had solely 1-2 days’ blood provide heading into the storm, together with the Connecticut Blood Center.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

“We’re in this state right now as a blood center where we’re trying to make sure we have an adequate supply of blood to supply our Connecticut hospitals but at the same time, we want to continue to be able to answer the call to Florida,” mentioned DeCasanova.

RELATED: ‘This is a catastrophic storm’: How to assist individuals affected by Hurricane Ian

Anticipated disruptions in blood collections and transportation challenges in Florida and the Southeast all through the subsequent a number of days are doubtless to exacerbate already low inventories, significantly within the affected areas.

“We’re seeing many devastating effects currently happening from the hurricane, but the loss of local blood supply there, and collections in Florida is a major one, so you can think of all the blood drives that are being canceled for example, and now they’re really relying on other regions of the country to remedy the situation,” mentioned DeCasanova. To make an appointment, you may name (800) 283-8385, or go to ctblood.org.

Angelo Bavaro is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He will be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a narrative concept or one thing in your thoughts you need to share? We need to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to obtain

Google Play: Click here to obtain

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by looking out FOX61.