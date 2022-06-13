Local business news in Ocala, Florida includes new jobs, honors

SECO honored by Arbor Day Foundation
The Arbor Day Foundation has acknowledged SECO Energy as a Tree Line USA Utility for the fifteenth time, in keeping with a SECO news launch. The recognition goes to utilities that “take part in activities that protect and enhance America’s urban forests,” the discharge says.
Erin Buss is new government vice chairman at Southeast Trust Company
Erin Buss has been named government vice chairman of growth and technique for Southeast Trust Company, in keeping with an organization news launch. Buss beforehand labored in business banking and as agency administrator for the Purvis Gray CPA agency.
Southeast Trust Company, LLC is an entirely owned service group of MIDFLORIDA Credit Union and supplies belief and funding providers.
County Commissioner Kathy Bryant appointed to Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation
County Commissioner Kathy Bryant has been appointed to a three-year time period on the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. Sheriff Billy Woods additionally serves on the 15-person fee, “which is made up of law enforcement leadership and elected officials from around the state of Florida,” in keeping with a county authorities news launch.
Who’s calling? It could possibly be a legit survey
If you get a cellphone name about City of Ocala Public Works, it isn’t a prank. The division is sponsoring an nameless cellphone survey June 8-15 to assemble suggestions on its residential and business sanitation providers, in keeping with a metropolis news launch.
Calls shall be made 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. On Caller ID, the cellphone numbers will seem as 352-224-9053 or 352-872-7306. Sarasota-based Baldrige Group, LLC is dealing with the survey.
ProfessionSource Citrus Levy Marion schedule replace
As of June 6, all ProfessionSource Citrus Levy Marion profession facilities shall be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as an alternative of 8 a.m. to five p.m. “This change will last until Covid-related conditions warrant a return to regular hours for in-person services,” the company stated in a news launch.
In Marion County, this is applicable to ProfessionSource CLM’s middle at 2703 NE 14th St., Ocala, and its affiliate Talent Center (in partnership with the College of Central Florida) at 3033 SE College Road, Building 42, Suite 101.
ProfessionSource CLM providers proceed to be out there by cellphone, chat and on the company web site. More at 1-800-434-JOBS (5627) or careersourceclm.com.
Clerk of the Circuit Court workplace honored
In the newest Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers (FCCC) Best Practices Excellence Program, the Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office was awarded certificates in recognition of excellence for greatest practices in 12 areas:
- Bail Bonds
- Compliance Services
- Confidential Judicial Records
- Eviction
- Evidence Storage and Destruction
- Exploitation of Vulnerable Adult Injunction
- Guardianship Audits
- Marriage License
- Public Records Requests
- Recording Fundamentals
- Requests to Redact Exempt Personal Information
- Service of Documents by Clerks for Pro Se Litigants
Planet 13 to find marijuana dispensary in Ocala
Cannabis firm Planet 13 introduced final week that it’ll find the third of its deliberate six Florida dispensaries in Ocala.
In a news launch, the corporate stated it’s focusing on “major Florida population centers with underserved local residents.”
The company has not provided a street address for its Ocala location, saying only that it will be “across the street from a Walmart Supercenter and an IMAX theater.”
According to its website, Planet 13 is “a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas and in Orange County, California. Planet 13 also holds a medical marijuana treatment center license in Florida.” More at www.planet13holdings.com.
