Local family hopes their tragic story warns others about dangerous rip currents

A devastating story out of Pinellas County, Florida, the place a neighborhood family has misplaced each a father and daughter in a tragic incident involving a rip present. Michael Stephens, 42, and his 10-year-old daughter Isabella have been playing a night at the seashore when the present swept them out to sea, and regardless of efforts via the U.S. Coast Guard to avoid wasting them, they have been pronounced lifeless upon arrival at a close-by medical institution.

Despite the overpowering grief they’re feeling, the family is sharing their story within the hope that it’ll save you others from experiencing a identical tragedy. Bella, as Isabella used to be affectionately identified, cherished the seashore and using her bicycle. Her sisters Destiny and Brooke are proceeding to mourn her loss. Destiny used to be now not on the seashore that night time however won a telephone name that will trade her family’s lives irrevocably. She remembers the instant with heartrending readability, “I just started to freak out. I couldn’t really breathe. It was the worst phone call you can imagine getting and it was coming true.”

The family has arrange a fundraising web page to lend a hand with funeral bills, and is thankful for the outpouring of toughen they’ve won from the neighborhood. RIP currents are an ever-present risk for beachgoers, and St. Pete Beach has shared information on its site to coach other folks on how you can keep secure. The first tip they recommend is to stay calm and swim parallel to the coastline, if imaginable, to flee the present. If this isn’t imaginable, it is suggested to flow or tread water and sign for lend a hand.

The family’s revel in is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks that may lurk in essentially the most acquainted settings, and their braveness in sharing this can be a robust message of hope and schooling for any person who spends time close to the sea.

Donate to help the family cover their expenses here.