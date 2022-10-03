Local freight company collecting donations for Florida hurricane victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington freight company is collecting donations to present to these in want in Florida.

Jeff Ireland, the terminal supervisor for the Lexington Yellow Terminal says they’re asking folks to drop off donations this week to assist hurricane victims.

Right now, they’re accepting private hygiene provides for adults, kids and infants, together with underwear and socks, diapers, wipes and child components, and cleansing provides.

Organizers say in addition they want water, nonperishable meals and blankets and pillows.

“I’m from Dayton and we had the Memorial Day tornados a couple years ago. And just a huge outreach from the community. You know, neighbors helping neighbors, companies helping companies. And it was just a huge outreach. So to see that in the community I’m from. And moving down here I know you all had the Eastern Kentucky floods and it was a huge group effort to get everyone taken care of down there. So just really to help everyone out and just help the communities and help our employees and get everyone back to normal as soon as we can,” Ireland mentioned.

Donations could be dropped off now at 460 Transport Court in Lexington and might be shipped out on trailers on Thursday to the Fort Myers terminal.