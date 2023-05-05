Local news outlets are republishing more Texas Tribune stories than ever

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.
One of the ways The Texas Tribune continues to make a difference in Texas is by actively working with the local news outlets that Texans trust and depend on, inviting them to republish our enterprise reporting, beat coverage and breaking news without cost.
We package our stories so that Texas’ newspapers, nonprofit newsrooms, public news outlets and local TV and radio stations can distribute our work. We cover the statehouse so that local news organizations can focus on what they do best — covering their communities. And we’re grateful that local news organizations help our coverage reach the widest possible audience, including Texans who may not yet be familiar with us.
“The Texas Tribune is invaluable to community newspapers without staff to cover statewide news that impacts our small towns.”
— Mary Henkel Judson, Port Aransas South Jetty
Editors in other Texas newsrooms select Texas Tribune stories for republishing that they know will speak directly to their communities — stories that make connections between local issues and statewide challenges, provide critical insights on complex policy matters or follow legislation that will affect everyday Texans. Every story, regardless of type, length or resource intensity, is free to republish by other newsrooms.
Texas news outlets routinely tell us that providing them with trustworthy, reliable and high-quality news coverage for republication, for free, allows them to focus their finite newsroom resources on the local stories and issues that most need their attention. This frees them up to send someone to cover city hall or take up a project they’ve wanted to get to.
“We’re a small newsroom trying to fill the news requirements of a large swath of South Texas. We rely regularly on the reporting from The Texas Tribune to inform our readers about their state government and about other issues of statewide concern. We trust reporting in the Tribune without a doubt.”
— Keith Kohn, Victoria Advocate
And Texas newsrooms are taking us up on the offer to grab our stories and go. Nearly every day, a Tribune story is on the front page of at least one Texas newspaper. In fact, Tribune stories appeared on a record 480 front pages of Texas newspapers in 2022. Each republication represents a decision made by another newsroom to share our reporting with their audiences — a responsibility and honor we don’t take lightly.
Putting up our stories for free republishing is one way we’re keeping the 30 million people who now call Texas home in the know about the people, policies and politics affecting their lives. We’re honored to do this important work.
Our supporters make it possible. Texas Tribune members play a critical role in getting essential news in front of communities, big and small, all over Texas. Donate now to join them and see the impact of your support ripple across our vast state.
