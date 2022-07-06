Local nonprofit no longer offering free dental care to veterans

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A New Port Richey based mostly nonprofit offering free dental care to veterans is now telling sufferers they’ve to look elsewhere.

SmileFaith supplied charitable dental care to the neighborhood since 2009. The nonprofit is ending the “Veterans Dental Implant Program” and the “Veterans or Community General Dental Care” packages due to an absence of funding.

“Veterans do not get dental benefits from the VA be enlarge, and so we wanted to find a way to help those veterans that are struggling,” stated Mike O’Carroll, Vice President of Operations for SmileFaith.

O’Carroll stated after an absence of presidency funding and donations over the previous 4 years, SmileFaith has been working principally out of pocket.

The I-Team obtained emails from veterans within the midst of care who had been involved about how they may end procedures crucial to give you the chance to chew. Some even nonetheless ready on dental implants.

O’Carroll advised ABC Action News round 22 sufferers presently within the packages impacted can have their work accomplished.

“We’re committed to finishing up these patients,” O’Carroll stated. SmileFaith stated they’re working to reschedule appointments for sufferers as crowns and implants are available.

But for the foreseeable future, SmileFaith shouldn’t be accepting new functions for the veterans packages.

O’Carroll and SmileFaith founder Tom Lane are each veterans.

“We have a heart for our fellow veterans, we have given and given until there’s nothing left to give,” stated O’Carroll.

