Local nonprofit teams up with St. Pete Pride to spread love in the community

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. — Local nonprofit Live, Love, St. Pete raises cash to assist unserved youngsters in six Pinellas County colleges, and this yr they teamed up with St. Pete Pride to assist each of the group’s missions.

Melody Proud began Live, Love, St. Pete after she participated in a Thanksgiving meal distribution at her church. The meals had been being offered to households in the community and Melody thought one thing like this could not simply occur every year. That’s when she began her nonprofit and commenced promoting shirts with the phrase Live, Love St. Pete and an outline of the St. Pete skyline on them.

She mentioned 100% of the proceeds assist present sources like faculty provides and uniforms to underserved youngsters in six Pinellas County colleges.

This yr Melody and her husband needed to give again in one other manner in order that they teamed up with St. Pete Pride throughout their 20th anniversary.

“When I am at a market, I talk to people all the time, that is my favorite thing to do. They come up and say what does this doing good and looking good mean. And it means that you are buying this cool shirt and you are also helping underserved kids in St. Pete and also with St. Pete Pride’s mission too,” defined Melody.

The Pride shirt design is the similar as her unique work however features a rainbow.

WFTS

The proceeds from the Pride shirts might be cut up between the two organizations.

Melody plans to purchase backpacks stuffed with faculty provides with her portion and hand them out at the starting of August.

The shirts might be accessible all weekend lengthy whereas provides final. You can study extra about the place to discover the Live, Love, St. Pete Pride shirts here.