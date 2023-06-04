Local organization Florida Parents of Murdered Children takes stand against gun violence at prayer breakfast – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The annual All White Prayer Breakfast tournament of Florida Parents of Murdered Children was once held in downtown Miami to increase strengthen against oldsters who’ve misplaced their youngsters to gun violence. The tournament held at the Hyatt Regency was once arranged in an try to create consciousness about the problem of gun violence and advertise trade.

The organization objectives at offering strengthen to the grieving households whilst instructing the neighborhood and spreading consciousness concerning the unlucky penalties of gun violence. Tangela Sears, the founder of Florida Parents of Murdered Children, who had misplaced her son to gun violence, works relentlessly to percentage her stories and unfold her message.

“It just says a lot to see these people out here, making sure that they take a stand on this issue, and acknowledge that it exists and something needs to be done,” stated Tangela Sears, the founder of Florida Parents of Murdered Children.

The tournament was once attended by means of individuals who got here in combination to strengthen the purpose and lend a hand the organization to create a favorable affect on society. Sheldon Fox, a reporter from 7News, was once provide at the development as smartly.

