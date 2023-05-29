Local pastry chef finds her calling with Dallas’ best bakery





Maricsa Trejo’s oldsters immigrated from Mexico greater than 30 years in the past so she may just reside the American dream. However, Trejo had no concept what that dream even was once. After attending culinary faculty at El Centro in Dallas, her plan was once to paintings as a cook dinner. Unfortunately, she discovered the surroundings inside of maximum kitchens to be dog-eat-dog, with folks having a look to climb the ladder slightly than lend a serving to hand.

While running at an area eating place, Trejo’s want to lend a hand modified her long term, despite the fact that she didn’t are aware of it on the time. One day, when the pastry chef was once slammed, Trejo introduced to lend a hand. From Thailand to Portland, Trejo traveled the sector refining her abilities as a pastry chef and making a imaginative and prescient for her long term. But when she moved again to Dallas, she was once hopelessly adrift.

Trejo began her personal bakery in 2017, running on my own from the again of a small Dallas pub. Each morning, she traveled door-to-door asking folks to shop for her treats. For years, she labored seven days per week and infrequently slept. Today, nook espresso stores in all places North Texas serve her pastries. La Casita Bakeshop in Richardson, which Trejo opened with her husband Alex, has turn into one of the crucial best bakeries in America and is a semi-finalist for the best bakery in America from the celebrated James Beard Awards.

Trejo mentioned she is proudest of what she’s constructed. She has the type of kitchen she at all times dreamed of with a workforce that makes sufficient cash to make stronger their circle of relatives. “It makes me really excited to show people that you can do that with nothing because basically, I had nothing back then,” Trejo mentioned.

The James Beard Awards will announce nationwide winners on June 5. To be informed extra about La Casita, talk over with www.lacasitabakeshop.com.