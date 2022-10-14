Local retired firefighter Tracey Wright deployed to help Florida firefighters after Ian

FORT MYERS, Fl. (WKBN) – As the cleanup continues throughout Florida within the wake of former Hurricane Ian, these performing search and restoration efforts are getting help themselves.

Retired Youngstown Firefighter Tracey Wright is a part of Ohio’s Peer Support Team. She despatched photographs from a current deployment to the Fort Myers space, which took the brunt of Ian’s devastation.

Wright says she the opposite members of the Ohio staff simply returned from a number of days within the Hurricane zone as “firefighters helping firefighters.”

“There were firefighters that had been on duty for days at a time. They were disconnected from their families. Families were at home, dealing with property damage. Some had complete loss of their home,” mentioned Wright.

Wright says her staff members went in assist of teams already based mostly in Florida.