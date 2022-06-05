Local teens vying for chance to be crowned Miss South Florida Juneteenth

MIAMI – Native teenagers are vying for an opportunity to be topped Miss South Florida Juneteenth!
The competitors is going down on the Historic Hampton Home.
The resort was one of many few locations that allowed black individuals keep in the course of the 1960s.
Sunday’s pageant goals to construct self-confidence by means of empowerment and management and in addition educate about Juneteenth.
The vacation celebrates when the final remaining slaves had been freed in Texas again in 1865.
The winner will symbolize South Florida within the nationwide pageant.