Lofgren to leave UC Health for new position in Oklahoma

February 4, 2022
Al Lindsey
Dr. Richard Lofgren, the influential president and chief executive officer of UC Health, is leaving Cincinnati for a new position in Oklahoma.

Lofgren has been a key local and Ohio leader in the response to the novel coronavirus, leading the team of health officials leading the response of southern Ohio’ health systems to COVID-19 and appearing at numerous news conferences on the disease.

Lofgren will soon become the first president and chief executive officer of OU Health in Oklahoma, according to a news release. UC Health’s chief financial officer Rick Hinds will take over as the health system’s interim CEO beginning in mid-March. 

Lofgren spent eight years as head of UC Health, joining the health system in 2013 after he spent more than 30 years in academic health care. He previously held leadership roles at the University of Kentucky, Medical College of Wisconsin, and the University of Pittsburgh. 



