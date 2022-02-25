Lofton, Archibald lift Louisiana Tech over Rice 83-79

HOUSTON – Kenneth Lofton Jr. had 16 factors and Amorie Archibald scored 14 to steer Louisiana Tech to an 83-79 victory over Rice on Thursday evening.

David Inexperienced and Cobe Williams added 12 factors every for the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-Four Convention USA). Keaston Willis scored 11.

Carl Pierre had 20 factors to steer the Owls (14-13, 6-9), who’ve misplaced 4 straight. Max Fiedler added 19 factors and 5 assists. Travis Evee additionally scored 19, whereas Cameron Sheffield had a career-high 10 rebounds to go together with six factors.

The Bulldogs enhance to 2-Zero towards the Owls on the season. Louisiana Tech defeated Rice 80-63 on Jan. 27.

