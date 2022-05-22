Front Page

Lone Star: Texas Tech Kicker Jonathan Garibay on Dallas Cowboys ‘Opportunity’

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service


The Dallas Cowboys have a vacancy – and just one kicker presently on the roster. And he’s a familiar face to Texas Tech fans, as it’s Jonathan Garibay, an undrafted free agent signed by the Cowboys after the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It’s amazing, the opportunity that the Cowboys organization gave me,” he said. “I’m just trying to do the best with it and run.”

Jonathan Garibay

Jonathan Garibay

Jonathan Garibay

The Texas Tech star kicker burst onto the national scene in the 2021 college football season when he nailed a booming 62-yard field goal against Iowa State with time expiring. The kick not only set the record for the longest made field goal in Texas Tech history but would have also been tied for the fourth-longest field goal in NFL history.



