Long Beach State vs. Cal State Fullerton prediction, odds: 2022 Big West Tournament picks from proven model

There will probably be a visit to the NCAA Match on the road when top-seeded Lengthy Seaside State faces No. 2 seed Cal State Fullerton on Saturday night time within the 2022 Huge West Match last. Lengthy Seaside State picked up a 71-61 win within the lone assembly throughout the common season, as the opposite scheduled assembly was canceled on account of COVID-19. The Seaside are on a four-game profitable streak following their 67-64 win over UC Santa Barbara on Friday, whereas the Titans are driving a three-game profitable streak.
Tipoff is ready for 10:30 p.m. ET on the Greenback Mortgage Heart. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Titans as 1.5-point favorites within the newest Cal State Fullerton vs. Lengthy Seaside State odds. The over-under for complete factors is ready at 135. Earlier than getting into any Cal State Fullerton vs. Lengthy Seaside State picks, you may wish to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
- Lengthy Seaside State vs. Cal State Fullerton unfold: CS Fullerton -1.5
- Lengthy Seaside State vs. Cal State Fullerton over-under: 135 factors
Featured Sport | Lengthy Seaside State Seaside vs. Cal State Fullerton Titans
What that you must learn about Lengthy Seaside State
Lengthy Seaside State managed the tempo within the first assembly between these groups, scoring 71 factors in early February. The Seaside have now gained 4 consecutive video games, upsetting UC Santa Barbara as four-point underdogs on Friday. Senior guard Colin Slater had his finest efficiency of the season, pouring in a career-high 30 factors within the win.
The Seaside scored the ultimate seven factors of the sport, together with a game-winning 3-pointer from Jadon Jones. They’ve been a wonderful exterior capturing crew, flattening 35.Three p.c of their 3-pointers. Lengthy Seaside State has additionally been probably the most undervalued groups in school basketball, overlaying the unfold in 15 of its final 18 video games.
What that you must learn about Cal State Fullerton
Cal State Fullerton snapped a two-game shedding streak on the finish of the common season, getting previous UC Davis in its finale. The Titans have picked up a pair of snug victories this weekend, starting with a 73-55 win over UC Davis of their third assembly of the season. They punched their ticket to the title sport with a 58-46 win in Friday night time’s matchup in opposition to Hawaii.
Former Tennessee ahead E.J. Anosike leads Cal State Fullerton with 16.Three factors and eight.Three rebounds per sport. Senior guard Damari Milstead can also be in double figures, averaging 12.zero factors. The Titans have dominated this sequence of late, profitable seven of the final 9 conferences.
The way to make Cal State Fullerton vs. Lengthy Seaside State picks
