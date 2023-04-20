Long Center moving toward shared services pilot program for arts groups

The Long Center for the Performing Arts is moving ahead with planning for a proposed pilot program that would offer shared services and expected cost savings for small, cash-strapped arts organizations around the city.

The pilot program, which is expected to include a handful of initial arts groups over a three-year cycle, is part of an ongoing expansion by the fine arts facility to become more of an administrative and contracting clearinghouse for the city’s creative ecosystem.

Long Center CEO Cory Baker made a presentation at the recent Arts Commission meeting that detailed the three components of the larger Creative Consortium initiative, of which the core membership services pilot program would be one piece. Baker said Long Center staff members are also working to create a “freemium” component that would offer training and other low-cost resources to all organizations, with a more ambitious incubator program for arts organizations also part of the long-term plan.

An in-process business plan funded in part by the city is expected to be completed by August and delivered to the city for possible funding consideration in September. The core services identified for the pilot program include pooling human resources and benefits for employees, consolidated purchasing power to lower costs, pooling financial and accounting services, shared office and venue space, and a centralized box office and ticketing capabilities.

Baker said it’s expected that the initial cohort of pilot program enrollees could participate for free but would be encouraged to contribute to its cost if they were realizing substantial operational savings.

“The idea is that, as a sector, if we all came together and collaborated we could find ways to bring down costs, increase revenues, raise visibility and improve our advocacy work,” she said. “Our unique position as having a great relationship with the city … we have a lot of resources at our disposal and felt we had a really unique opportunity to bring this sector together.”

The Creative Consortium has also allowed the Long Center to become a contractor for the city, and it has recently signed agreements to administer all or part of five programs including the Live Music Fund grants program and three separate arts funding programs.

Baker said the gradual increase in staffing for the new initiatives will allow the Long Center to begin work on a long-term capital campaign to address maintenance and structural needs for the facility, which has its 15th anniversary this year.

Commissioner Acia Gray expressed concerns over the amount of staff turnover at the Long Center through the years, and said stability will be key to carrying out the ambitious goals Baker detailed.

“My question is around the funding of staff that’s focused on this business plan, and how this is going to happen,” she said. “There were big visions for resident companies that didn’t necessarily come to fruition, which had a lot to do with community support and lowering costs. I’m anxious to see the business plan and the follow-through because there’s been some disappointment in the community level as far as taking care of smaller arts organizations.”

Commissioner Nagavalli Medicharla said the expansion of services offered by the Long Center has the potential to increase cooperation among arts groups that are typically stretched too thin to work together.

“There’s an opportunity to connect cultural communities between here and a place like (Los Angeles) with our talent,” she said. “I’m looking forward to those coming more into play and I love the vision here because the Long Center has a presence physically as a landmark to play the role you are envisioning with shared services that are really valuable.”

Photo by LoneStarMike, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

