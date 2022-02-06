Long-lost brothers meet for first time





Randy Waites never expected to find a family member by watching the local news. But that’s exactly what happened one day in late December. The sighting happened during a newscast of sister station KCRA, in a story about snowfall in Lake Tahoe. A man named Eddie Waites was being interviewed, and Randy wondered if there might be a family connection. Randy’s daughter, Cambria kicked off the search. “I saw [Eddie’s] features and he actually looked a lot like my Dad in the eyes. I did my research, searched up his name, looked up all I could,” she said. It wasn’t long before the two men shared their first phone call. “It just clicked, like we’ve been friends for 20 years,” Randy said. “It’s just unbelievable.” “It was an instantaneous chill all the way from my head all the way down to my toes,” Eddie said. “At first I thought, it’s not possible. Once I seen a picture of him, I seen my dad. I seen our dad. I knew it was real.” The connection has allowed Randy Waites an opportunity not only to connect with his brother, but also learn more about their father. Hearst Owned Eddie and Randy’s father “I’ve never met my father, never saw a picture of him my entire life,” Randy said. “[Eddie] has been texting me all kinds of different stuff, pictures of my grandfather, and filling in on the family history that I never had on that side.” Eddie and Randy grew up within just 30 miles of one another. On Saturday, they met for the first time. “This is almost an out-of-body experience,” Eddie said. “The whole thing is surreal. To have not only a brother, but a family I never knew existed is beyond words. It’s unbelievable.” Both families greeted and embraced one another on Randy’s front lawn in Lodi, California. The moment was markedly special also because it fell on Randy’s son’s 13th birthday. This content is imported from Twitter.

Randy Waites of Lodi never expected to find a new family member by watching the local news. Today, he connected with a brother he never knew he had after spotting a familiar last name on @kcranews. It was an honor to be there to capture this special moment. pic.twitter.com/4QTdic8N6q — Stephanie Lin (@StephanieLinTV) February 6, 2022 "It was crazy. I didn't even know it was possible this could happen," said Dalton Waites. "My dad showed me a picture of his dad, and he looked exactly like me when I was little." Hearst Owned Photo of Eddie Waites and his father dated Aug. 1967 KCRA asked the brothers what their plans were for the weekend. "Spending as much time with this guy as possible," Eddie said. "Filling him in on all the gaps he's had in his life, and the gaps I've had in my life, and filling in that void we both have. I think that's the most incredible thing ever."









