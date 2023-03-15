Long Story Short: House Speaker Charles McCall’s Time and Place Censure Distinction

Oklahoma state Rep. Mauree Turner has been stripped of committee assignments by the GOP House leadership, which alleges Turner impeded a law enforcement investigation at the Capitol.

Lionel Ramos (10:44) covers race and equity for Oklahoma Watch. He’s been looking into the censure of Turner, the state’s only openly nonbinary legislator, and contrasts between Turner’s treatment and that of two sitting Republican leaders facing felony charges.

Also:

Keaton Ross (5:07) covers democracy for Oklahoma Watch. To mark Sunshine Week, which promotes access to public information, Freedom of Information and FOIA, sunshine laws, open government meetings, and records, he talks about notable open records bills that are pending in the state Legislature. Ross covered those bills in his most recent Democracy Watch newsletter.

Paul Monies (0:34) has been following the growth of marijuana in Oklahoma and voters’ rejection of State Question 820, which would have legalized it for adults 21 and older. He shares takeaways from the March 7 election, turnout and the future of criminal justice reforms that were included in SQ820.

Oklahoma Watch executive director Ted Streuli hosts.