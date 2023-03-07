Long Story Short: Jail Considers Healthcare Expansion After Two Women Die

Two girls who have been detained within the Cleveland County prison died in December. Two months later, the sheriff and the prison’s healthcare supplier are requesting extra taxpayer cash to enlarge handle the folks incarcerated there.
That healthcare supplier, led via an influential state lawmaker, faces complaints in numerous states over allegations of deficient care that had fatal penalties. Whitney Bryen (14:00) stocks main points of her newest Oklahoma Watch investigation.
