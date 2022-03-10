Long Story Short: On Expungement, Drug Court and the Public’s Right To Know

(Edited for size and readability)
Oklahoma Watch journalists talk about their current and upcoming tales: Keaton Ross on a proposal to automate file expungement for minor, non-violent offenders; Whitney Bryen on Oklahoma County’s drug court docket; and Mike Sherman on Sunshine Week and authorities transparency. Ted Streuli hosts.
Can Oklahoma Simplify Expungement?
Ted Streuli: Welcome to Lengthy Story Brief, sponsored by the Kirkpatrick Basis. I’m Ted Streuli, the manager director at Oklahoma Watch. We’re a statewide nonprofit information group that makes a speciality of investigative reporting. You’re listening to our weekly podcast, which helps you to hear straight from our journalists as they supply deeper perception into their not too long ago revealed tales. This week, I’m with Keaton Ross who covers prison justice for Oklahoma Watch. He’s been trying into the potential for Oklahoma utilizing expertise to make expungement extra accessible. Keaton, what makes the expungement course of in Oklahoma so complicated?
Keaton Ross: Proper now it requires loads of submitting paperwork and coordinating a number of totally different businesses. It might be the police, the court docket system, the prosecutor’s workplace. All of them must be coordinated and contacted and that requires loads of time and authorized experience. So it’s a really troublesome course of to finish with out the help of a lawyer.
Ted Streuli: So does that imply most individuals aren’t even attempting to seal their prison data?
Keaton Ross: That’s right. The Oklahoma Coverage Institute regarded into it and estimated that about 93.5% of expungement eligible data haven’t been sealed. So these persons are lacking out on the advantages of expungement, the place it might make it simpler to discover a job, a spot to dwell, these kinds of issues.
Ted Streuli: And there’s a chunk of laws that’s been proposed which may handle that. What’s Home Invoice 3316? What would that do?
Keaton Ross: It might create an automated expungement system, principally a pc algorithm that identifies instances that meet the expungement standards. And it could robotically begin that course of. Every company could be contacted, given the chance to object and in the event that they don’t object, it could go to a choose who indicators off on it. And it could require no cash or effort on the a part of the one that had that file.
Ted Streuli: How lengthy wouldn’t it take to get that type of type of automated system in place?
Keaton Ross: We’d be about one to 2 years, simply getting the entire expertise arrange and the system constructed out. It clearly requires loads of coordination with a number of totally different folks, however in different states which have carried out this, it’s taken about one to 2 years.
Ted Streuli: Do now we have any thought what that might price.?
Keaton Ross: So the estimated price to get it arrange is round $three million to $5 million. After which afterward you’re some further funds for upkeep and maintaining it arrange. Some folks I talked to for my most up-to-date story on expungement talked about that the state may use American Rescue Plan {dollars} to fund this method. Soit would go at the price of the federal taxpayer and never the state.
Ted Streuli: There are another states that you simply discovered which have handed comparable expungement reforms. Have they run into any issues or points?
Keaton Ross: Not any main points. I do know trying into the topic, Utah had some points with excellent fines and charges muddying up the method and that was one thing they needed to get round and go new laws on. However the consultants I spoke to say they don’t anticipate that might be a significant obstacle if Oklahoma will get this method arrange. So as soon as you’re taking the time to get it going, it needs to be clean crusing
Ted Streuli: Who’s against the invoice?
Keaton Ross: There haven’t been any main opponents which have come out so far. It’s been fascinating from a coverage standpoint. We’ve seen a coalition of conservative and extra left-leaning teams come out and voice help for this invoice. So will probably be fascinating to see the way it performs out when it goes for a vote within the Home.
Ted Streuli: If this had been to go and, and the governor had been to signal it, who, who would actually profit?
Keaton Ross: Individuals with ageing, misdemeanor convictions or nonviolent felony convictions. Per state legislation, there’s a ready interval that has to elapse after your sentence ended. For some lower-level misdemeanors, that’s one 12 months. In your extra severe misdemeanors or lower-level felonies, that’s 5 years the place you haven’t been convicted of a brand new crime and there are not any fees pending. So these are going to be people that had an interplay with the justice system beforehand however have since stayed out of bother.
Ted Streuli: So some incentive there to type of curtail any recidivism points. That’s a part of the bundle?
Keaton Ross: Appropriate. That’s the hope, that it could assist out with recidivism in addition to getting extra folks again into the financial system and into better-paying jobs.
A Day In Drug Courtroom
Ted Streuli: On this section, I’m speaking to Whitney Bryen who covers vulnerability for Oklahoma Watch. Final week, she spent a while observing Oklahoma County’s drug court docket. Whitney, what piqued your curiosity about drug court docket?
Whitney Bryen: Nicely, I’ve coated comparable specialised dockets, issues like psychological well being court docket, as an example. So I used to be acquainted with the method, however I really met the choose for the Oklahoma County drug court docket at an occasion final month. He was speaking about diversion applications and an try to cut back the jail inhabitants via these applications and invited me to come back and watch his court docket.
Ted Streuli: And that might be the satirically named Ken Stoner, who runs drug court docket. Did what did you see in his courtroom?
Whitney Bryen: That’s proper. Decide Stoner, that’s his precise title. A variety of people get a kick out of that. He had about 19 individuals in his morning session that day and about 24 that afternoon. So total, greater than 40 folks (had been) coming via the courtroom. He begins each classes with type of some phrases of encouragement in regards to the restoration course of and the way it’s not nearly being sober. It’s about the entire of efforts that you simply’re placing in to creating your life higher and following these guidelines. He calls every participant up, one after the other, and as they strategy the bench, they announce what number of days they’ve been sober. The whole courtroom applauds, whether or not they had at some point or 848 days. The choose then asks how they’re doing, what went incorrect. Perhaps palms down a sanction in the event that they tousled. And actually nobody will get a go on this courtroom. Everybody will get a sanction in the event that they miss one thing, although there have been additionally some blissful moments. We noticed some graduations that day and a few folks phasing as much as the subsequent level within the system.
Ted Streuli: Inform us somewhat in regards to the individuals. Is it restricted solely to individuals who had been charged with possession or, or different drug-related crimes?
Whitney Bryen: It’s not really, loads of these people do have some type of drug or possession cost, however loads of occasions the cost that leads them to drug court docket will not be a drug cost. Now it may be one thing like a DUI or a drug cost. However loads of occasions it’s a misdemeanor or a felony that’s not essentially associated to medicine, however possibly medicine led them to that scenario. Decide Stoner describes these people as type of on their final leg. That is their final likelihood earlier than jail. In the event that they fail out of drug court docket, that’s usually the place they find yourself. These people have been fighting sobriety for years and have usually been out and in of the jail system.
Ted Streuli: What are a few of the necessities for the individuals of drug court docket? What have they got to do to graduate?
Whitney Bryen: There are fairly a couple of necessities really, and it takes a very very long time — a minimum of 18 months to get via this system. So throughout that point, people must have a drug or alcohol take a look at a minimum of 10 occasions a month. And each time they try this, it prices them $10 per take a look at. In order that’s been the most important hurdle for lots of oldsters getting bodily to the take a look at after which with the ability to pay for these exams in earlier phases of this system. Newer people, they’ve to point out as much as court docket as soon as per week and that may take a few hours. In order that’s one other massive time dedication. They must get a job. They must go to therapy or some type of restoration program like AA. It’s actually a really intensive program.
Ted Streuli: What occurs in the event that they miss a few of these steps or don’t meet all these necessities?
Whitney Bryen: In Decide Stoner’s courtroom, they all the time get a sanction. Nobody is resistant to that. And sanctions can vary from one thing pretty straightforward — newbies, as an example, who’re simply studying the method, they usually get court docket observations. So principally they’ve to come back again to a different day of court docket when they aren’t one of many defendants and observe and watch and study from what different persons are doing. He additionally handed down a few essays, requested folks to put in writing what they discovered from their errors. He gave some hours of group service to people who missed a drug take a look at. In a single case, I spoke to a person who really ended up getting two days in jail as a result of he had relapsed once more and missed a number of drug exams and lied about it. And in order that will get harsher and harsher penalties from Decide Stoner. The worst-case state of affairs for lots of oldsters is six months in DOC (Division of Corrections), and I did meet a couple of individuals who had been simply getting back from that. And, after all, you will get kicked out if this occurs too many occasions.
Ted Streuli Inform us somewhat extra in regards to the man who runs this — Decide Stoner. Who’s he?
Whitney Bryen: Nicely, he’s been a prosecutor, a protection lawyer, a company lawyer. He’s type of been in all places relating to his work as an lawyer. And he informed me he by no means really aspired to be a choose, however he noticed this drawback with folks fighting substance abuse in his positions as each a prosecutor and a protection lawyer. And he felt like he may make a distinction. He felt like he may repair this drawback, or a minimum of make it loads higher. And he compares it to a site visitors jam on I-40. Once you’re sitting bumper to bumper, the way in which he noticed the courts working was they had been attempting to take away the one automotive in entrance of you in order that you may proceed down the highway. However as everyone knows, from being in a site visitors jam, there’s a couple of automotive that must be moved with a view to actually get going. In order that’s his aim is to take away all of these automobiles out of your means in an effort to then get the place you’re going
Ted Streuli: And drug court docket works otherwise than most district courts, proper? The prosecutor and the protection attorneys and a few of the therapy suppliers aren’t actually on a aspect in an adversarial function, like we see in a typical trial courtroom, are they?
Whitney Bryen: That’s proper. They’re all working collectively. In actual fact, they’re all sitting at one massive desk on this courtroom speaking to one another, speaking to the choose all through the method. It’s a really open and clear course of for defendants who’re standing usually in between these people who find themselves having the conversations about how that therapy goes. Nicely, in the event that they’re actually making loads of efforts that definitely performs into the DA’s choice about whether or not to permit them to proceed via the method of drug court docket or whether or not they’re not placing within the efforts and it’s time to kick them out of drug court docket and undergo the sentencing course of.
Ted Streuli: And it appears to me that, a minimum of with Decide Stoner, his curiosity within the subject and his previous for this isn’t restricted to sitting on the bench in his courtroom. He participates in loads of sobriety occasions and loads of group actions round sobriety and drug therapy. Did you get a way of that whilst you had been there?
Whitney Bryen: That’s proper. One of many defendants I spoke to within the hallway earlier than the morning session informed me that Decide Stoner dressed up as Santa Claus for a Christmas occasion for drug court docket individuals this 12 months. And he stated that was only one instance of the occasions and locations and involvement that he sees Decide Stoner taking part.
Ted Streuli: Oklahoma County isn’t the one place in Oklahoma that has drug court docket. What number of of our 77 counties have comparable applications?
Whitney Bryen: About 73 counties within the state have drug court docket, however everybody, no matter what county they dwell in has entry to a drug court docket. In some instances, particularly up within the panhandle, that’s simply in a neighboring county. So it could require somewhat little bit of an additional drive to get there, however it’s an choice for everybody within the state.
Why Sunshine Week is Value Celebrating
Ted Streuli: On this section of Lengthy Story quick, I’m speaking to Mike Sherman, the manager editor at Oklahoma Watch, and we’re speaking about Sunshine Week, which comes up in the midst of March yearly. Mike, are you able to simply begin us off? Inform us somewhat about what Sunshine Week is.
Mike Sherman: It’s a celebration and a spotlight of open data, transparency in authorities all through the nation. Newspapers, media teams, TV stations have interaction in it. It truly is a celebration of the folks’s proper to know, and that these data — public data, public assembly — they’re not a particular privilege of the media. They belong to us all.
Ted Streuli: And no longer all entry to public data entails official requests utilizing the Oklahoma Open Information Act, however there’s an important disparity between how state and native businesses strategy the spirit of the open data act. Certainly one of our reporters Lionel Ramos encountered that disparity whereas he was reporting a current story on how immigration legal guidelines are policed in Oklahoma. What, what did he discover?
Mike Sherman: Lionel is our Report for America corps member. He’s considered one of three on the employees at Oklahoma Watch and he covers race and fairness points for us. So he was actually keen on how immigration is being enforced and was trying on the information. There’s a very good supply of that information at Syracuse College, which has a enormous reservoir. However that information is reported up from the state and native businesses to the federal authorities. And what he discovered was that Immigration and Customs Enforcement detentions are means down, however there’s a disparity in how they’re reported in Oklahoma. Tulsa county, as an example. Tthe sheriff there he’s the son of Mexican immigrants. He was very delicate to criticism that his sheriff’s division was rounding up folks for routine site visitors stops and holding them in ICE detention. So he launched the info. You will get this in the present day. It’s on their web site, a roster of people who find themselves in detention in Tulsa. Elsewhere, Canadian County, over in El Reno, you possibly can’t get that data. Canadian County has, will not be reported to ice and has some fairly strict guidelines for public data — 20 an hour for a search of data, 25 cents a web page. It’s not straightforward to get and it’s not even out there. In order that’s simply in our personal state. It exhibits you ways totally different the strategy is to residing as much as the letter and spirit of the open data legislation.
Ted Streuli: Now, Oklahoma Watch has a employees of people who find themselves actually championing the trigger for the general public’s proper to those data and to this data, which the general public owns. We actually have a spreadsheet within the workplace that everyone contributes monitoring all of the energetic open data requests, those which have been fulfilled and so forth. A kind of employees members is Whitney Bryen who covers points dealing with susceptible Oklahomans. How have these public data affected her reporting?
Mike Sherman: Nicely, there’s been an actual evolution of knowledge popping out. Nursing houses, inspections of COVID data, proper at the beginning of the pandemic, I’d say three or 4 months into it, Whitney was targeted on the inspection information and actually regarded onerous on the locations the place there have been essentially the most COVID instances and actually how their inspection violations piled up. A really surprising discovering actually on the 10 nursing houses and long-term care amenities that had essentially the most instances, and there have been zero violations and 95 deaths. And it was solely via her dogged pursuit of that information and people data that Oklahomans may know that , and actually have an thought of the hurt ranges and all nursing houses, however the place the hurt was most acute. She stayed with that and actually championed the general public’s proper to know what’s happening within nursing house. Tthe state well being division has even altered its strategy to releasing nursing house information, modified it at Whitney’s urging. And there’s one other current change developing that she’ll be writing about throughout Sunshine Week.
Ted Streuli: Our schooling reporter, Jennifer Palmer has definitely championed the reason for transparency, given the mounds of information and data that state and native colleges and their faculty boards generate. What’s her subsequent place to dig?
Mike Sherman Nicely, you discuss with that spreadsheet that we preserve observe of ongoing and unfulfilled outdated open data requests of Oklahoma Watch — Jennifer’s just like the clubhouse chief for our employees in requesting these. And so her subsequent one, although, is somewhat totally different. She is writing a couple of champion of transparency inside the authorities. That’s Cindy Byrd, the state Auditor and Inspector. She’s been in that put up since 2019. Final month, her workplace launched an audit of the State Well being Division after the lawyer common insisted that the report needs to be saved secret. And that audit of COVID spending discovered that greater than $5 million had been spent on objects the state has by no means obtained. And prepayments had been made in violation of the state structure. Byrd is any individual who thinks that is each her authorized and moral accountability to get these things within the public’s palms. You may additionally keep in mind her for the way in which she and her workplace uncovered tens of tens of millions of {dollars} in misspending on the state’s largest constitution faculty, Epic Constitution Colleges. So Jennifer’s doing a narrative on how Cindy Byrd sees her function in all this.
Ted Streuli Now out of the Capitol, the federal government physique that wrote the open data act is now contemplating payments that would restrict the act itself and, and the way the legal guidelines utilized in Oklahoma. What are a few of these proposals to limit public entry to public data?
Mike Sherman: Trevor brown, our democracy reporter is on that case. And a kind of payments it’s Home Invoice 3475 would permit businesses to disclaim requests if that request produces “an extreme disruption in producing public data or on the general public physique.” In different phrases, if it’s too onerous for them to do, or if the custodia of these data has a motive to consider that these requests had been made repeatedly and had been supposed to disrupt their different enterprise. There’s a number of proposals that might develop the state’s open assembly data legal guidelines, however that didn’t survive final 12 months’s (legislative cutoff) so that they’re taking one other go. This one is by Home Minority Chief Emily Virgin, and has one side that that might’ve made the state’s legislature topic to the state’s open data act
Ted Streuli: There’s a little bit of current irony involving the core of Oklahoma’s Open Information Act. What’s that every one about?
Mike Sherman: Nicely, the state lawyer common final week stated he was becoming a member of a number of different Republican lawyer generals in suing the Biden administration underneath the federal Freedom of Info Act. These lawyer generals, they need inner data of discussions over the right use of legislation enforcement authorities to watch allegations of intimidation or violence at native faculty board conferences. So Oklahoma’s Lawyer Common John O’Connor and these different 13 attorneys generals stated the didn’t obtain replies to their FOIA request inside 30 days. And that timeline type of raises an fascinating situation. Seeing what number of Oklahoma public data requests, lots of them take for much longer to be fulfilled than 30 days. And the state’s open assembly legal guidelines say they must be fulfilled in immediate and affordable period of time. That’s customary’s somewhat free, however it’s simply fascinating that on one hand, the state lawyer common is having a tough time ensuring state businesses fulfill these requests and is suing the federal authorities however.
Ted Streuli: Mike, you talked about this earlier on this section of Lengthy Story Brief that the federal government transparency legal guidelines in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Open Information act and the open conferences act and federally the liberty of knowledge act and, and its companion open conferences act — these are usually not units which are conveniences for journalists, proper? These legal guidelines are supposed to give the general public entry to data that they’ve paid for to be created that they’ve paid to have saved which are there which are owned by the general public conferences the place public enterprise is being carried out. Taxpayer cash is being spent and and Sunshine Week actually is an effort to remind folks that these legal guidelines exist to be sure that the general public’s enterprise stays out there to them.
Mike Sherman: Yeah, it’s. And Ted, that is one thing you’ve championed. After all, you’re former president of FOI Oklahoma. You’ve actually instilled this in our group. And I believe one of many issues I like essentially the most about it’s the open data act in Oklahoma says anybody, anybody can request this data. Anybody might, and to state the aim. The legislation says you don’t have to inform them why you need the data. You simply need the data. So it’s actually as much as us to champion this and present the general public how they’ll do it too. Final 12 months, I liked it when Whitney Bryen did a video displaying folks how they may entry the state Well being Division’s inspection data for nursing houses. So we simply must make it increasingly more doable for Oklahomans to have the ability to see via and into their authorities.
