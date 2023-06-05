Longhorns Daily News: Kirk Herbstreit: Texas is QB Quinn Ewers’ team now

College soccer analyst Kirk Herbstreit just lately shared his ideas concerning the so-called controversy between Texas Longhorns’ Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning. However, he clarified that it was once by no means an argument within the first position.









According to Inside Texas, Herbstreit stated, “Talking and listening to Texas folks off the air, it sounded like it was pretty obvious that Quinn and experience — think about what he’s been through. He went to Ohio State essentially as a senior in high school. Ends up going back, transfers to Texas back home, deals with a lot of scrutiny, and what that does is it hardens you.”

Herbstreit added, “when you become a hardened veteran, you become a different guy. Not to mention how he played last year, there were some ups but there were some downs. He had to endure that. What you see now, even though he’s only in his first year getting done, is a guy that’s been through it. I think it allows him to play at a different level of maturity. Arch has probably got a really bright future, but for me, right now it’s Quinn Ewers’ chance. It’s his opportunity. It’s his team.”

