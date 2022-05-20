Business

LongIslandBuildersInstitutesearchesfornewCEO

May 20, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

TheLongIslandBuildersInstituteisworkingwithanationalconsultingfirmtoassistinitssearchforanewCEO. 

TheManhattanofficeofChicago-basedexecutivesearchfirm20/20ForesightiscollectingresumesforthepositiontoheadLIBI,afterthegroup’scurrentleaderMitchPallyannouncedinMarchthatheisretiringattheendoftheyear. 

Pallyhasbeenatthehelmofthetradegroupfor12years,servingfourthree-yeartermsasLIBI’sleader.PriortobecomingitsCEOinJan.2011,PallyhadservedasvicepresidentofgovernmentrelationsattheLongIslandAssociationandlaterasanattorneyspecializinginland-useandzoningissuesfortheWeberLawGroupinMelville.HealsowasSuffolkCounty’srepresentativeon theboardoftheMetropolitanTransportationAuthority. 

LIBI,whichcurrentlyhas641members,istheregion’slargesttradeorganizationforbuildersofsingle-familyandmultifamilyhomesandrelatedindustries. 

Theorganizationisaskingthatthoseinterestedinbecomingitsleadertosendtheirresumesto:[email protected] 







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram