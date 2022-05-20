LongIslandBuildersInstitutesearchesfornewCEO

TheLongIslandBuildersInstituteisworkingwithanationalconsultingfirmtoassistinitssearchforanewCEO.
TheManhattanofficeofChicago-basedexecutivesearchfirm20/20ForesightiscollectingresumesforthepositiontoheadLIBI,afterthegroup’scurrentleaderMitchPallyannouncedinMarchthatheisretiringattheendoftheyear.
Pallyhasbeenatthehelmofthetradegroupfor12years,servingfourthree-yeartermsasLIBI’sleader.PriortobecomingitsCEOinJan.2011,PallyhadservedasvicepresidentofgovernmentrelationsattheLongIslandAssociationandlaterasanattorneyspecializinginland-useandzoningissuesfortheWeberLawGroupinMelville.HealsowasSuffolkCounty’srepresentativeon theboardoftheMetropolitanTransportationAuthority.
LIBI,whichcurrentlyhas641members,istheregion’slargesttradeorganizationforbuildersofsingle-familyandmultifamilyhomesandrelatedindustries.
Theorganizationisaskingthatthoseinterestedinbecomingitsleadertosendtheirresumesto:[email protected]
Sourcelink