LongIslandjetsetters|LongIslandBusinessNews

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Travelingviaprivatejet?You’renotalone.

Infact,unlessyouownthejetitself,youmay,attimes,behard-pressedtobookanavailablecharter.That’showbigdemandis,expertssay,evenwithinflation,including,mostrecentlysinceRussiainvadedUkraine,causingthecostofjetfueltoskyrocket.

JamesPrinzivalli,thepresidentofExecutiveFliteways,whichisbasedatLongIslandMacArthurAirportinRonkonkoma,saysthatbusiness–itcametoa“screechinghalt”duringCOVID’searliestdays–hasrampedupso,thatbyfall,thingswere“busierthanit’severbeen”inthecompany’s41-yearhistory.

“There’ssomuchdemand,pricesarereallyspiking,”Prinzivallisaid.

Thereportedspikesalignwithindustryreports.Privateplanetravelhassurpassedpre-pandemiclevels,with3.3millionbusinessjetsflyingworldwidein2021,accordingtoWingX,adataresearchandconsultingcompany.That’sup7%from2019,apreviouspeak.Thatkindofdemandisdrivinguppricesforcharterflights.ByMarchof2022,theratesforprivatejetchartersjumpedto$10,204perhour,up21%fromDecemberof2020,accordingtoPrivateJetCardComparisons,whichanalyzesthesector.

JAMESPRINZIVALLI:‘Oncetheystartflyingprivately,they’renotgoingback.’(PhotobyCameronPrinzivalli)

Aspricessoar,thetrendmayserveasaseismicshiftinthedemandforprivatejetsamongthosewhocanaffordhigh-endtravel.

Inthewakeofthestill-lingeringpandemic,peoplehavereassessedhowtheywanttospendtheirtime.Andflyingcommercialairlinesisn’tit.It’seasytoseewhy,giventhereportsofcancelledflights,ornerypassengers,conflictsoverchangingmaskrules,lostluggage,TransportationSecurityAdministrationprotocolsandthelistgoeson.

NickTarascio,CEOofVenturaAirServices,witnessedthatshiftinvaluesinrealtime.Herecalledthe2008recessionwhentheexecutivesofthebigthreeautomakerswerecriticizedfortravelinginseparateprivatejetstoWashington,D.C.,seekingloans.Forthosewhomightopttoflyprivatelythen,doingso“becameamarkofshame”of“excessluxury,”Tarasciosaid.

Fastforwardtothepandemic,asaprimaryfocusonstayinghealthyandsafebecamethepriority.Peoplewhocanaffordtoflyprivately,hepointedout,aresaying,“Ineedtoseemyfamilyandnotgetmygrandparentssick.Whateveritcosts,it’sworthitbecauseIcan’tgetonanairline.”It’sasthoughpeopleareputtingasidetheideathatthatprivatejetsareallaboutglitzandglamor.Instead,theyseethatflyingprivateprovidesawaytocontrolone’slifeandschedule,avoidingthestressandunpredictabilitythatcomeswithcommercialtravel,hesaid. 

Flyingprivateoffersotherbenefitsthatcommercialairlinesdonot.Onaprivatecharter,forexample,therearefewerpassengers,andwiththatalowerriskofCOVIDtransmission,andmoreroomforsocialdistancing.

Thepandemic,Tarasciosaid,“mayhavetakenanemotionaltollthatisgreaterthanwhat’sbeenassumed.”Soifachangeofsceneryisinorder,travelerswithmeanscanhoponajettotheirsecondorthirdhome.

Andinabusyyearofmergersandacquisitions,executivesareflyingtodestinationsaspartofthedeal-makingprocess,Tarasciosaid.Ortheyarecheckingoperationsatotherlocations.

NICKTARASCIO:Peoplesay‘Ineedtoseemyfamilyandnotgetmygrandparentssick.Whateveritcosts,it’sworthitbecauseIcan’tgetonanairline.’(’PhotocourtesyofVenturaAirServices)

ExpertssaythemostpopularrouterightnowisNewYorktoSouthFlorida,givenalltherealestatedevelopmentintheMiamiarea.

AsPrinzivallitellsit,aone-waytripfromIsliptoWestPalmBeachthatmighthaverecentlyranbetween$12,000and$15,000nottoolongago,“todayiseasily$25,000to$30,000,foratriponewayonasmallerplane,”hetoldLIBN.

AndgiventhehighnetworthofsomeLongIslanders,thatjumpmaynotbeallthatsurprising.

Forthosewith“disposableincome,oncetheystartflyingprivately,they’renotgoingback,”Prinzivallisaid.

OtherpopularroutesincludeTexasaswellasAspen,ScottsdaleandSouthernCalifornia,Tarasciosaid.

Oncethecharterisbooked,therestofthetravelistypicallyseamless.Forthisclientele,privateparkingawaits.Thereisnoneedtoarrivetwohoursearlyattheairport.AndthereisnoTSAscreening,Prinzivalli,said.Allpassengersneedtodoisshowtheirofficialidentification,andaslongastheyarenotontheTSA’sno-flylist,theycanboardthejetandheadtotheirdestinationofchoice. 

WhileonaflighttoEurope,say,viaExecutiveFliteway’sGulfstreamG550,passengerscangetagoodnightsleep,astheseatsconvertintoflatmattresses,Prinzivallisaid.Thecarpetsandlinensareallhighend.

Forthebusyexecutive,thehushedspacewithitsreadywifitransformsintoaprivatehavenwhereonecanworkproductively,Tarasciosaid.

Customizedmenusaccommodateanyspecialpreferences. Withsomanyoptionstochoosefrom,thosenewtoprivatejetsmightgoforamenuwithfiletmignon,lobsterandchampagne,Tarasciosaid.Andthemoreseasonedflyermightoptinsteadforsomesensiblesandwichesandpaperplates.

Alargerjettypicallyhasathree-personcrew,includingaflightattendantwhocaterstomenupreferences,thebedset-ups,cabindecorationsforspecialoccasionsandevenluxurypetaccommodations,accordingtoExecutiveFliteways.

It’seasytogetusedtothislevelofaccommodations.

Concedingthata“smallpercent”mayreturntocommercialflyinginapost-COVIDera,Prinzivallisaidthatforthe“1%ofthe1%whoowntheirownairplaneorcharter,they’renotgettingonanairline,ever.”

Inthissector,ithelpstobeaknownentity.ExecutiveFlitewayshasbeenaroundsince1981.Venturawasfoundedin1955.

Toservethismarket,companiesmuststayontopoftheirgame. Bringingontoptalent–pilots,technicians,operations,accountingandotherprofessionals– isessential,andthecompaniessaytheyarehiring. Andbothhaveaddedjetstotheirinventory.

Meanwhile,theindustryshowsnosignsofslowingdown–evenwiththepriceofjetfuelsoaring.

“Whenthecostoffueldoubles,costsgoup,”Prinzivallisaid,adding,“clientsarestillpayingit.”







