LongIslandjetsetters|LongIslandBusinessNews

Skip to content ExpertssaythemostpopularrouterightnowisNewYorktoSouthFlorida,givenalltherealestatedevelopmentintheMiamiarea. AsPrinzivallitellsit,aone-waytripfromIsliptoWestPalmBeachthatmighthaverecentlyranbetween$12,000and$15,000nottoolongago,“todayiseasily$25,000to$30,000,foratriponewayonasmallerplane,”hetoldLIBN. AndgiventhehighnetworthofsomeLongIslanders,thatjumpmaynotbeallthatsurprising. Forthosewith“disposableincome,oncetheystartflyingprivately,they’renotgoingback,”Prinzivallisaid. OtherpopularroutesincludeTexasaswellasAspen,ScottsdaleandSouthernCalifornia,Tarasciosaid. Oncethecharterisbooked,therestofthetravelistypicallyseamless.Forthisclientele,privateparkingawaits.Thereisnoneedtoarrivetwohoursearlyattheairport.AndthereisnoTSAscreening,Prinzivalli,said.Allpassengersneedtodoisshowtheirofficialidentification,andaslongastheyarenotontheTSA’sno-flylist,theycanboardthejetandheadtotheirdestinationofchoice. WhileonaflighttoEurope,say,viaExecutiveFliteway’sGulfstreamG550,passengerscangetagoodnightsleep,astheseatsconvertintoflatmattresses,Prinzivallisaid.Thecarpetsandlinensareallhighend. Forthebusyexecutive,thehushedspacewithitsreadywifitransformsintoaprivatehavenwhereonecanworkproductively,Tarasciosaid. Customizedmenusaccommodateanyspecialpreferences. Withsomanyoptionstochoosefrom,thosenewtoprivatejetsmightgoforamenuwithfiletmignon,lobsterandchampagne,Tarasciosaid.Andthemoreseasonedflyermightoptinsteadforsomesensiblesandwichesandpaperplates. Alargerjettypicallyhasathree-personcrew,includingaflightattendantwhocaterstomenupreferences,thebedset-ups,cabindecorationsforspecialoccasionsandevenluxurypetaccommodations,accordingtoExecutiveFliteways. It’seasytogetusedtothislevelofaccommodations. Concedingthata“smallpercent”mayreturntocommercialflyinginapost-COVIDera,Prinzivallisaidthatforthe“1%ofthe1%whoowntheirownairplaneorcharter,they’renotgettingonanairline,ever.” Inthissector,ithelpstobeaknownentity.ExecutiveFlitewayshasbeenaroundsince1981.Venturawasfoundedin1955. Toservethismarket,companiesmuststayontopoftheirgame. Bringingontoptalent–pilots,technicians,operations,accountingandotherprofessionals– isessential,andthecompaniessaytheyarehiring. Andbothhaveaddedjetstotheirinventory. Meanwhile,theindustryshowsnosignsofslowingdown–evenwiththepriceofjetfuelsoaring. “Whenthecostoffueldoubles,costsgoup,”Prinzivallisaid,adding,“clientsarestillpayingit.”
Travelingviaprivatejet?You’renotalone. Infact,unlessyouownthejetitself,youmay,attimes,behard-pressedtobookanavailablecharter.That’showbigdemandis,expertssay,evenwithinflation,including,mostrecentlysinceRussiainvadedUkraine,causingthecostofjetfueltoskyrocket. JamesPrinzivalli,thepresidentofExecutiveFliteways,whichisbasedatLongIslandMacArthurAirportinRonkonkoma,saysthatbusiness–itcametoa“screechinghalt”duringCOVID’searliestdays–hasrampedupso,thatbyfall,thingswere“busierthanit’severbeen”inthecompany’s41-yearhistory. “There’ssomuchdemand,pricesarereallyspiking,”Prinzivallisaid. Thereportedspikesalignwithindustryreports.Privateplanetravelhassurpassedpre-pandemiclevels,with3.3millionbusinessjetsflyingworldwidein2021,accordingtoWingX,adataresearchandconsultingcompany.That’sup7%from2019,apreviouspeak.Thatkindofdemandisdrivinguppricesforcharterflights.ByMarchof2022,theratesforprivatejetchartersjumpedto$10,204perhour,up21%fromDecemberof2020,accordingtoPrivateJetCardComparisons,whichanalyzesthesector. JAMESPRINZIVALLI:‘Oncetheystartflyingprivately,they’renotgoingback.’(PhotobyCameronPrinzivalli) Aspricessoar,thetrendmayserveasaseismicshiftinthedemandforprivatejetsamongthosewhocanaffordhigh-endtravel. Inthewakeofthestill-lingeringpandemic,peoplehavereassessedhowtheywanttospendtheirtime.Andflyingcommercialairlinesisn’tit.It’seasytoseewhy,giventhereportsofcancelledflights,ornerypassengers,conflictsoverchangingmaskrules,lostluggage,TransportationSecurityAdministrationprotocolsandthelistgoeson. NickTarascio,CEOofVenturaAirServices,witnessedthatshiftinvaluesinrealtime.Herecalledthe2008recessionwhentheexecutivesofthebigthreeautomakerswerecriticizedfortravelinginseparateprivatejetstoWashington,D.C.,seekingloans.Forthosewhomightopttoflyprivatelythen,doingso“becameamarkofshame”of“excessluxury,”Tarasciosaid. Fastforwardtothepandemic,asaprimaryfocusonstayinghealthyandsafebecamethepriority.Peoplewhocanaffordtoflyprivately,hepointedout,aresaying,“Ineedtoseemyfamilyandnotgetmygrandparentssick.Whateveritcosts,it’sworthitbecauseIcan’tgetonanairline.”It’sasthoughpeopleareputtingasidetheideathatthatprivatejetsareallaboutglitzandglamor.Instead,theyseethatflyingprivateprovidesawaytocontrolone’slifeandschedule,avoidingthestressandunpredictabilitythatcomeswithcommercialtravel,hesaid. Flyingprivateoffersotherbenefitsthatcommercialairlinesdonot.Onaprivatecharter,forexample,therearefewerpassengers,andwiththatalowerriskofCOVIDtransmission,andmoreroomforsocialdistancing. Thepandemic,Tarasciosaid,“mayhavetakenanemotionaltollthatisgreaterthanwhat’sbeenassumed.”Soifachangeofsceneryisinorder,travelerswithmeanscanhoponajettotheirsecondorthirdhome. Andinabusyyearofmergersandacquisitions,executivesareflyingtodestinationsaspartofthedeal-makingprocess,Tarasciosaid.Ortheyarecheckingoperationsatotherlocations. NICKTARASCIO:Peoplesay‘Ineedtoseemyfamilyandnotgetmygrandparentssick.Whateveritcosts,it’sworthitbecauseIcan’tgetonanairline.’(’PhotocourtesyofVenturaAirServices)
