Longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce announces he will return for 2022 season

The Eagles have loads of holes to handle this offseason, however middle is not going to be certainly one of them. Longtime starter Jason Kelce announced Thursday in a video for the Eagles that he’ll return for the 2022 season, his 11th within the NFL. The 34-year-old Kelce, who has brazenly contemplated retirement in recent times, was expected to return for no less than yet another season, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in February. Now, it’s official, with Kelce saying he’s “having manner an excessive amount of enjoyable” enjoying for the Eagles.

“(I) obtained quite a lot of questions on the air yesterday about my future,” Kelce stated within the video. “So I made a decision I’d clear it up proper now. Sadly, I’ve determined to announce that I’m retiring … from internet hosting WIP. However I’m undoubtedly not retiring from enjoying for the Philadelphia Eagles. I’m having manner an excessive amount of enjoyable doing that. Trying ahead to a different yr, Philadelphia. To all my teammates: let’s go dominate.”

Kelce’s announcement video opens with the veteran lineman taking a drink from a beer keg — presumably the identical one Eagles coach Nick Sirianni stated he had shipped to the middle’s home in a bid to maintain the Professional Bowler round one other yr. It additionally confirms Philly can have extra continuity on the coronary heart of its line, which paved the way in which for the NFL’s prime dashing offense in 2021. A four-time All-Professional, Kelce has performed seven straight full seasons for Philadelphia, most notably serving to information the group to its first Super Bowl championship in 2017.

Kelce can have an opportunity to increase his streak of 122 consecutive regular-season video games performed by suiting up in 2022. No Eagles middle has began that many consecutive video games because the NFL’s 1970 merger, according to the team.