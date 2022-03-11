Longtime Eagles center Jason Kelce announces he will return for 2022 season

The Eagles have loads of holes to handle this offseason, however heart won’t be considered one of them. Longtime starter Jason Kelce announced Thursday in a video for the Eagles that he’ll return for the 2022 season, his 11th within the NFL. The 34-year-old Kelce, who has brazenly contemplated retirement lately, was anticipated to return for at the least another season, as The Philadelphia Inquirer reported in February. Now, it is official, with Kelce saying he is “having manner an excessive amount of enjoyable” taking part in for the Eagles.

“(I) received loads of questions on the air yesterday about my future,” Kelce mentioned within the video. “So I made a decision I might clear it up proper now. Sadly, I’ve determined to announce that I am retiring … from internet hosting WIP. However I am positively not retiring from taking part in for the Philadelphia Eagles. I am having manner an excessive amount of enjoyable doing that. Wanting ahead to a different yr, Philadelphia. To all my teammates: let’s go dominate.”

Kelce’s announcement video opens with the veteran lineman taking a drink from a beer keg — presumably the identical one Eagles coach Nick Sirianni mentioned he had shipped to the middle’s home in a bid to maintain the Professional Bowler round one other yr. It additionally confirms Philly could have extra continuity on the coronary heart of its line, which paved the best way for the NFL’s prime speeding offense in 2021. A four-time All-Professional, Kelce has performed seven straight full seasons for Philadelphia, most notably serving to information the crew to its first Tremendous Bowl championship in 2017.

Kelce could have an opportunity to increase his streak of 122 consecutive regular-season video games performed by suiting up in 2022. No Eagles heart has began that many consecutive video games for the reason that NFL’s 1970 merger, according to the team.