Longwood vs. North Carolina A&T prediction, odds, line: Big South Tournament picks, best bets from top model

The 2022 Big South Conference Tournament continues on Friday with an interesting slate of quarterfinal matchups. In the day’s opening tilt, the top-seeded Longwood Lancers take on the North Carolina A&T Aggies. Longwood is 23-6 overall this season and 15-1 in Big South action. North Carolina A&T is 12-19 overall and 7-10 in matchups against conference foes, including a win over Radford in the opening round.
Tip-off is at 12 p.m. ET in Charlotte. Longwood is listed as a 7.5-point favorite, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 138.5 in the latest North Carolina A&T vs. Longwood odds. Before you make any North Carolina A&T vs. Longwood picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.
- North Carolina A&T vs. Longwood spread: Longwood -7.5
- North Carolina A&T vs. Longwood over-under: 138.5 points
- NCAT: The Aggies are 5-3 against the spread in the last 8 games
- LNG: The Lancers are 7-5 against the spread in the last 12 games
Why North Carolina A&T can cover
North Carolina A&T has a win over Longwood under its belt and plenty of statistical strengths. The Aggies lead the Big South in offensive rebounding this season, pulling down 31.7 percent of missed shots. North Carolina A&T is also above the Big South average in turnover rate at 18.0 percent, and the Aggies should benefit from a Longwood defense that is near the bottom of the conference in two-point shooting allowed (53.9 percent) and block rate.
The Aggies also force a turnover on 19.3 percent of defensive trips, well above the Big South average, and that includes an impressive 10.0 percent steal rate. Longwood is making only 48.1 percent of two-point shots, No. 9 in the Big South, and 10.6 percent of Longwood’s shots have been blocked during conference play.
Why Longwood can cover
Longwood has only one loss since Dec. 22, indicating an overall dominance by the Lancers in conference play. While Longwood is very good on defense, leading the Big South in free throw prevention and steal rate, the Lancers are even better on offense. Longwood leads the Big South in adjusted offensive efficiency, and is No. 1 in the conference in three-point accuracy at 38.7 percent.
Longwood is No. 1 in avoiding live-ball turnovers with opponents producing a steal on only 8.1 percent of possessions, and the Lancers are No. 2 in turnover rate at 17.4 percent. Longwood is No. 2 in the conference in offensive rebound rate at 31.5 percent, and firmly in the top three of the Big South in both free throw creation rate and free throw accuracy (74.9 percent). North Carolina A&T is only No. 10 in the Big South in defensive efficiency, and Longwood has edges to exploit.
