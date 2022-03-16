‘Look at Me: XXXTENTACION’ debuting on Hulu in June

Hulu

The brand new Hulu documentary on the late XXXTentacion has a launch date.

Have a look at Me: XXXTENTACION will hit the streaming service on Friday, June 10. The movie will discover how Florida teenager Jahseh Onfroy went on to turn into a profitable SoundCloud rapper and probably the most streamed artists on the earth.

The documentary will embrace commentary from household and buddies, in addition to never-before-seen archival footage.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Broward County, Florida in 2018. He was 20 years outdated.

